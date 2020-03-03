A community or a church might not think about the importance of a steeple until it needs repair.
“Technically, it’s a bell tower, but ‘Save Our Steeple’ ‘rang’ a little bit better,” said Pastor Nate Crandall of Milton Seventh Day Baptist – the Connecting Church, 720 E. Madison Ave.
What does a bell tower mean to a church and to the community?
“It’s a symbol of the ongoing presence of God in the community and I guess our commitment to bring the light of Christ into Milton,” replied Crandall.
After a fire destroyed the church’s 1882 building, Crandall said the bell was the only thing saved. The current building was constructed in 1933-34 and the bell was part of the church until 1991.
“It had to be welded multiple times but it never kind of rang the same way,” he said.
Crandall said where the bell went he doesn’t know, but replacement bell came to Milton Seventh Day Baptist from another church.
“Save the Steeple” is a fundraising campaign to help the church preserve and update its historic building.
A big part of that is the masonry work needed to fix the iconic “steeple” to stop water leaks and preserve the integrity of the structure,” said church communication coordinator Joel Osborn.
They also want to upgrade restrooms to be handicapped accessible and family friendly, he said.
Since the campaign started a year ago, about $30,000 has been raised. According to a news release, that allowed the roof to be repaired.
Another $70,000 is needed for the stonework on the bell tower and restroom renovations.
In 2016, the original structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places by the Milton Historic Preservation Commission.
Wisconsin Historical Society on its website states: “The Seventh Day Baptist faith came with the first pioneers to Milton, including Joseph Goodrich, who built the unusual grout-constructed hexagonal-shaped Milton House. Goodrich and many of the families who came later were members of the Seventh Day Baptist faith in New York State and Milton became a center of immigration for church members. Known for their worship on the “seventh” day or Saturday, the faith has been an enduring institution in Milton.
If you would like to help preserve this iconic piece of the Milton skyline, you can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/save-the-steeple-milton-sdb or send a check to Milton Seventh Day Baptist, 720 E Madison Ave, Milton, WI 53563. For more information, you can call 608-868-2741.
