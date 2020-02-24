After voters in the School District of Milton approved a $2.5 million operational referendum in November 2016, larger capital projects took place that might otherwise not have taken place.
The School District of Milton's annual budget for capital improvement and maintenance projects, which had been $450,0000, increased due to passage of operational referendum for 2017-18 and 2018-19. That is specified in the 2018-19 Five-year Capital Maintenance and Improvement Plan.
The financial audit for the year ending June 2017 also acknowledges the referendum.
*2016-17 = $1.5 million
Notes: Due to the passage of the November 2016 operational referendum, the Board of Education in February of 2017 approved $371,801 for ADA accessibility and safety/security upgrades at the schools, as well as replacement of aging infrastructure (HVAC, electrical, roofing). The additional projects were successfully completed in May/June of 2017. https://www.milton.k12.wi.us/18_19_Documents/SDMiltonFinal201617.pdf
*2017-18: $1.2 million
Includes: Bathroom renovations at East Elementary, installation of digital HVAC controls at West, replacement of bell and PA system at middle school and West. At MHS: replacing track surface, replacing two air handling units, large section over the cafeteria.
Notes: Schilberg Park parking lot and traffic flow improvements are listed at $350,000 but did not come out of the general fund (Fund 10), instead they came out of the community services fund (Fund 80).
*2018-19: $1 million
Includes: West parking lot and driveway addition through Lamar Park; clocks, bells and PA system at West and middle school; direct digital HVAC controls for middle school, high school cafeteria flooring, special education restrooms on lower level of MHS, resurfacing MHS six-lane track.
DOJ safety grant 1: $140,000
DOJ safety grant 2: $193,000
2018-19/2019-20 pool repairs: $882,000
*2019-20: $900,000
Includes: ADA-compliant upper and lower middle school and high school main bathrooms, air handling units for Gym 1 at high school, roof replacement (24,100 square feet) at high school, asbestos abatement at West (three rooms) and flooring replacements: Select rooms at high school, middle school and West.
