The following individuals received fines or penalties on Sept. 9 from the City of Milton Municipal Court:
Alford, Cario Antoine, Green Bay, cited for operating without a valid driver’s license, $124, and speed exceeding the posted limit, $149.20.
Backes, Kelsey Ariane, Milton, cited for failure to stop at stop sign, $98.80.
Bergendal, Barry R., Milton, cited for storage of junked or inoperable vehicle, $124.
Boss, Michael Lee, Albany, cited for non-registration of auto, $98.80.
Bright, Ronald W., Milton, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Cagney, Christopher, J., Milton, cited for storage of junked or inoperable vehicle, $124, and outdoor storage violation, $187.
Carlos, Maidely, E., Whitewater, cited for non-registration of auto, $98.80.
Child, Aaron, C., Milton, cited for excessive tinting on the vent or side window, $98.80, and excessive tinting on the rear side window, $98.80.
Christiansen, Gavin Michael, Sullivan, cited for no proof of insurance on person, $10; operating under the influence, $861, and inattentive driving, $111.40.
Contreras Calderon, Anahi, Fort Atkinson, cited for operating while suspended, $124.
Deal-Abrahamson, Stephanie A., Milton, cited for no insurance, $124.
Farmer, Steven M., Milton, cited for storage of junked or inoperable vehicle, $124.
Fredrickson, Dominic D., Northlake, Ill., cited for speed exceeding the posted limit, $98.
Freeman, Amy Lynne, Janesville, cited for no proof of insurance on person, $10.
Garcia, Michael A., Union, Ill., cited for no proof of insurance on person, $10.
Girdhari, Devon Rae William, Janesville, cited for no insurance, $124.
Grindey, Michael R., Janesville, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Hagar, James Allen, Janesville, cited for operating while suspended, $124.
Hahn, Allen David, Milton, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Hanus, David A., Milton, cited for failure to stop at stop sign, $98.80.
Hegg, Steven Charles, Milton, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Hoesly, Lyndsay Ann, Milton, cited for operating without a seat belt, $10.
Hume, Damen Scott, Janesville, cited for operating while suspended, $124, and speed exceeding the posted limit, $149.20.
Hyler, Brandon Laron, Jr., Beloit, cited for non-registration of auto, $98.80.
Knull, Ryan Andrew, Janesville, cited for operating while suspended, $124.
Lubeck, Eric L, Janesville, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Lyons, Morgan Alexis, Milton, cited for operating vehicle by permittee without authorized person over 21, $124.
Marohl, Devon R., Milton, cited for speed exceeding the posted limit.
Mielke, Jeannie M., Milton, cited for prohibited parking, $48, twice.
Navejas, Mayte, Whitewater, cited for non-registration of auto, $98.80.
Nilo, Renee T., Milton, cited for non-registration of auto, $98.80.
Ramos, Ricardo, III, Milton, cited for disorderly conduct, $124.
Reese, Debra A., Janesville, cited for left of center, $136.60.
Schoon, Heather A., Milton, cited for operating while suspended, $124, and no proof of insurance on person, $10.
Sorce, Rachel A., Milton, cited for no insurance, $124, and operating without a valid driver’s license, $124.
Sundown, Justin Matthew, Beloit, cited for no proof of insurance on person, $10, and failure to notify DMV of name or address change, $86.20.
Thipphayoth, Thith, Janesville, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Villa, Christopher R., Janesville, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Walker, Allison R., Milton, cited for unsafe backing, $98.80.
Walton, Carmen J., Janesville, cited for prohibited parking, $48.
Weber, Dylan Patrick, Janesville, cited for operating while suspended, $124.
Whitsitt, Stephanie M., Loves Park, Ill., cited for failure to make left turn, $98.80.
Wilson, Andew Jacob, Milton, cited for disorderly conduct, $124.
Zak, Connor W., Janesville, cited for failure to stop at a stop sign, $98.80.
Zastrow, Candace Dee, Watertown, cited for no proof of insurance on person, $10.
