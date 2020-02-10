Some residents in Charley Bluff want the town board to pass an ordinance that would allow them to drive all-terrain vehicles (ATVs)/utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) on town roads within the bluff.
No other municipality in Rock County has an ordinance like this.
Town Chairman Bryan Meyer said discussion has focused on a route (on paved public roads in the bluff), not a trail. Meyer described public roads in the bluff as one big circle (Charley Bluff Road, Thomas Street, Lake Street and back to Charley Bluff Road). He said roads that are not public include Circle Drive, Nelson Street, the end of Thomas Street past Lake Street, and gravel road behind The Beacon Inn.
He noted state posting requirements (to identify the route) would apply and the town could determine when during the year and at what times during the day ATVs are allowed.
Royce Dallman, a county park at 11500 N. Charley Bluff Road, provides a landing to launch small fishing boats onto Lake Koshkonong. The county technically does not allow ATVs in its parks, said Rock County Parks Manager and town board member John Traynor.
Meyer said the town passing an ordinance may not solve all issues.
People who want to ride their ATV to the lake to ice fish want the ordinance. Those who don’t said it would “open up a can of worms.”
The topic was discussed at the January town meeting and again Monday at Milton Town Hall. Town board members said a vote should be taken by the Charley Bluff Community Board LLC, which taxemptworld.com describes as a pleasure, recreational or social club (housing owners, renters’ organizations). If the community board wants the ordinance, then the town board will weigh in.
Andrew Wilkins, 11614 N Lake St., said after circulating a petition, he found 44 households in favor of the ordinance.
The benefit of the ordinance would be to gain access to the lake in the winter, he said, adding people bring their ice fishing shanties or fish right off their four-wheelers. Warmer winters have led to year-round use of four-wheelers, he said.
Bonnie Starck, owner of The Beacon Inn, 11601 N. Lake St., also spoke in favor of an ordinance. She said several weeks ago someone on a four-wheeler came to pick up a takeout order and the sheriff’s office was called.
Last month Elizabeth Dettinger, 11347 Charley Bluff Road, said, “We are a rural residential community. I don’t see a need for this.” She asked if people are going to be bringing their ATVs/UTVs to the bluff and riding around the neighborhood whenever they want. She said at the previous meeting neighbors do not want to listen to that and added, “We do not live in a campground.”
Jeremy Goodman, 11622 N. Charley Bluff Road, said he moved to the bluff to enjoy the recreation of the area. Goodman said driving four wheeler to get food and drink after fishing is convenient, loading a four wheeler onto a trailer and finding a spot to park a truck and trailer on a Friday or Saturday night is not.
Town board member Marian Trescher noted the roads, even the public roads, are narrow.
“We’ve got a lot of subdivisions,” she added. They, too, may want an ordinance, she said, adding that should be a consideration along with the cost of patrolling and signage.
Meyer pointed out two concerns: substandard roads and creating an opportunity for underage drivers.
