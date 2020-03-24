The Department of Natural Resources will suspend in-person County Deer Advisory Council meetings planned for discussing this year's deer season antlerless permit recommendations and will instead use a call-in format. Meeting dates and times [PDF] have not changed, and meetings remain open to the public. In Rock County, the meeting will begin at 7 p.m. April 7. Call-in number: 855-947-8255 Passcode: 7301-129
Visit dnr.wi.gov keyword "CDAC" to view local meeting times, deer metrics, and more.
