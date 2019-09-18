Accident hit and run
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 10, 5:52 p.m.
Accident private property
Highway 51, Sept. 10, 5:22 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 10, 11:27 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire
Spartan Drive, Sept. 14, 3:35 a.m.
Norma Road, Sept. 12, 6:37 p.m.
Lake Edge Drive, Sept. 10, 1:20 p.m.
Renee Court, Sept. 9, 11:04 a.m.
Assist K-9
High Ridge Trail, Sept. 13, 4:10 p.m.
Collins Road, Sept. 13, 4:07 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 11, 3:49 p.m.
Broadway Street, Sept. 11, 8:17 p.m.
Assist police
Bremer Road, Sept. 15, 8:16 a.m.
Stoughton Road and Highway 12, Sept. 14, 12:53 p.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 12, 1:12 p.m.
Beckler Street, Sept. 11, 2:08 p.m.
Terminal Drive, Sept. 10, 12:00 a.m.
Death investigation
Beckler Street, Sept. 11, 2:07 p.m.
Disturbance
Erling Avenue, Sept. 14, 5:19 p.m.
Domestic disturbance
Wild Flower Court, Sept. 13, 10:38 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 11, 2:26 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation
Stoughton Road and Highway 12, Sept. 10, 9:08 a.m.
Juvenile complaint
Exchange Street, Sept. 9, 12:18 p.m.
Repossession
Spartan Drive, Sept. 9, 11:48 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Paulson Road, Sept. 13, 12:14 a.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 9, 5:39 p.m.
Highland Drive, Sept. 9, 2:01 a.m.
Theft
Merrill Street, Sept. 13, 6:57 p.m.
Theft retail
Highway 51, Sept. 13, 10:37 a.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 10, 11:58 a.m.
Threats complaint
Farwell Street, Sept. 14, 2:32 p.m.
Traffic stop
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 15, 11:02 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 15, 5:11 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 15, 9:43 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 15, 4:33 p.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 15, 10:37 a.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 14, 11:54 p.m.
Larson Beach Road and Highway 51, Sept. 15, 12:45 a.m.
Broadway Street, Sept. 14, 10:52 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 14, 8:49 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 13, 8:13 p.m.
Highway 51 and Yahara Drive, Sept. 14, 1:19 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 13, 10:42 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 14, 12:21 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 14, 1:28 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 14, 12:32 p.m.
Triangle Street, Sept. 14, 12:09 a.m.
Gammon Lane, Sept. 13, 10:38 p.m.
Card Avenue and Larson Street, Sept. 10, 5:08 p.m.
Highway 51 and Tower Road, Sept. 10, 11:04 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 13, 8:12 a.m.
Dale Curtin Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 12, 12:13 a.m.
Dale Curtin Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 11, 3:27 p.m.
Highway 51 and Yahara Drive, Sept. 10, 11:01 p.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 12, 12:00 a.m.
Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 10, 10:44 p.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 11, 7:27 a.m.
Paulson Road and Paulson Court, Sept. 10, 11:35 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 13, 2:12 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 11, 2:51 p.m.
Stoughton Road and Broadway Street, Sept. 12, 1:05 p.m.
Lake Edge Drive, Sept. 13, 9:09 a.m.
Triangle Street, Sept. 11, 2:17 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 13, 1:43 a.m.
Milwaukee Street, Sept. 10, 9:12 a.m.
Highway 51 and Farwell Street, Sept. 9, 1:24 a.m.
Dale Road and Highway 51, Sept. 9, 12:20 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 9, 11:35 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 9, 11:44 p.m.
Highway 51 and Exchange Street, Sept. 9, 11:11 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 9, 8:01 a.m.
Holscher Road, Sept. 10, 8:52 a.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 10, 8:03 a.m.
Taylor Road, Sept. 10, 7:44 a.m.
Taylor Road, Sept. 9, 9:31 a.m.
Exchange Street, Sept. 10, 3:27 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 9, 11:43 p.m.
Violation of court order
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 13, 4:13 p.m.
Weapons offense
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 10, 7:35 p.m.
