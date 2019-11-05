Editor’s note: Milton resident Ben Killoy is a veteran and host of The Military Veteran Dad Podcast, which has a mission of bringing every dad home both physically and mentally to their marriage and their family. Killoy so far has done 50 weekly episodes sharing stories from other military veteran dads.
On Veterans Day we honor the ones who are with us that served and we respect their sacrifice. As a husband, father and Marine veteran, Veterans Day means something a little different to me. When I transitioned out of the Marines in 2007, being a veteran was the last thing I wanted to be known or recognized for.
Serving as a veteran doesn’t make us special, it’s just a thing we did and now it’s behind us. But really, we never put it behind us. We are always looking for answers to questions like why did my service matter and often we may conclude it didn’t.
Focusing on the legacy of our service, takes away the power that we have as individuals to move our lives forward.
Our time in service mattered because it strengthened us to become better human beings, have a richer life, and be better moms and dads.
Veterans carry a lot of experiences with them, some good, some bad, regardless these are tools in the toolbox of our lives.
Being a veteran to me means creating a life using those tools and creating a life worthy of the sacrifice of those who didn’t come home. It is creating a legacy of family so strong it rivals a dent in the universe. Steve Jobs is quoted saying, “We are here to put a dent in the universe.” I take that to heart each day so that when someone walks by that dent, they say that was Killoy’s.
In a lot of ways veterans come home, but never really come home. Next time you see a veteran, don’t thank him or her for their service, say “welcome home” because it may be the first time someone hears it and it may trigger the start of the process of them really coming home to their family.
On Veterans Day I challenge everyone to see a veteran as an example and inspiration for the kind of life and legacy we want to create. One that is full of adventure, depth, community and family. Create a life worthy of their sacrifice, create a legacy that reaches well past a veteran’s four-year enlistment, one that goes generationally in the future.
This is how we honor veterans on Veterans Day.
Visit the Military Veteran Dad website at www.militaryveterandad.com.
