Twelve members of the Cambridge FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Organization’s 212º and 360 Conferences at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells, November 15-16.
Victor Evenson, Kenidee Clark, Alyssa Woodley, Maddy Buonincontro, Kyla Potter, Cody Kaashagen, Gunnar Sperle, Hanna Brattlie, Ilsa Lund, Alyssa Brown, Rachel Drotzer and Emily Hanson joined over 1000 FFA members and advisors from around the state of Wisconsin participated in this national personal development conference held biannually in Wisconsin.
The 212º Conference is a two-day personal development seminar designed for high school freshman and sophomores involved in FFA. 212° - the temperature at which water boils - will focus on taking students to the boiling point of leadership. At 211° water is extremely hot, but just one more degree gets us to the next level. These conferences focus on student development.
The 360º Conference is a two-day personal development seminar designed for high school juniors and seniors involved in FFA. 360° - takes students full circle in terms of chapter leadership. The 360° Conference is focused on the importance of influence and how to become an influential leader. Students spent their time in sessions understanding the importance of influence, conducting a chapter needs assessment, crafting an influence plan for their local FFA chapter and developing a strategy to make an influence.
