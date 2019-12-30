Effective Jan. 2, 2020, individuals married in Wisconsin will be able to go to any Wisconsin Register of Deeds office to obtain their marriage certificate. Before, it was necessary to obtain pre-2015 marriages from the county of occurrence. Certified copies of birth and marriage certificates may be necessary to obtain a federal Real ID.
Register of Deeds offices are currently able to issue birth certificates from all Wisconsin counties. Certificates of death are available statewide for deaths occurring on or after Sept. 1, 2013. Certificates of divorce are available statewide for divorces occurring on or after Jan. 1, 2016 to present.
Rock County Register of Deeds Sandy Disrud added that while not all vital records are eligible for statewide issuance; the State Vital Records Office continues to work with Register of Deeds offices
to add or update specific vital records on demand – with the goal of having all eligible records available.
Disrud noted that statewide issuance provides an easier and more efficient method of serving County residents by providing better access to Wisconsin vital records. Individuals can contact the Register of Deeds office to receive more information about the statewide availability of records.
