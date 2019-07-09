Milton’s connection to The Pizza Connection Case
Thirty-five years ago, the FBI closed in on a real-life Mafia godfather (Gaetano Badalamenti). Though banished from Sicily by rival mobsters in 1978, Badalamenti had continued to secretly lead one of the world’s most prolific drug cartels. He ultimately traveled with his wife and oldest son to Madrid. Pietro Alfano, a nephew who was his top operative in the American Midwest, took a flight from Chicago to meet them.
Spanish authorities, acting on information from the FBI, were watching closely. On April 8, 1984, Badalamenti and Alfano ventured out onto the streets of Madrid and were taken into custody. His son was arrested soon after.
The next day, the FBI conducted a coordinated roundup of nearly 30 Mafia members and associates who worked with Badalamenti in the United States. Under the leadership of FBI New York, agents in six bureau offices made arrests and carried out search warrants, seizing drug paraphernalia, large amounts of cash and weapons, and a trove of documents.
The trial began on October 24, 1985, with 22 total defendants, all Sicilian-born men. As the government made its case over 16 months — giving rise to the longest criminal jury trial in U.S. history to this day — two men pleaded guilty to lesser charges. One was brutally murdered, likely a victim of friction between Catalano and Badalamenti (Alfano was later shot and nearly killed in retaliation). That left 19 defendants by the time the jury delivered its verdict on March 2, 1987.
Emanuele Palazzolo of Milton was sentenced to 12 years in prison (concurrent) and fined $50,000 for narcotics conspiracy and 16 counts of racketeering.
He served 7 years in prison then returned to Milton. That was 1993. In 1996 Palazzolo faced deportation to Sicily. He told the Wisconsin State Journal if he were a drug dealer, he wouldn’t be in Milton making pizzas. He said conversations with family members in 1984 were misinterpreted. Columnist Susan Lampert Smith wrote Palazzolo was an anchovy in a much larger pie. Former Milton Police Chief Don Chesmore and Father Jim McEnery went to immigration court in Chicago to speak on Palazzolo’s behalf.
Federal prosecutors — including Louis Freeh, who would later become director of the FBI — argued that the men were part of a vast, long-running drug conspiracy that touched four continents. The scheme involved purchasing morphine base from suppliers in Turkey, processing it into heroin in Sicily, smuggling it into the U.S., and then selling it through pizza shops and other Mafia-run businesses stretching from New York to Illinois and Wisconsin. Cocaine was also being imported from South America as part of the operation.
It was a lucrative business. From January 1975 until April 1984, an estimated $1.6 billion worth of heroin was shipped to this country in the plot. The cash profits were then illegally laundered through a web of banks and brokerages in the U.S. and overseas.
The case, dubbed “The Pizza Connection” by the news media because of the frequent use of pizza parlors as fronts for drug sales.
By fortifying partnerships, the case helped pave the way for the expansion of the FBI’s network of legal attaché offices, so vital today in addressing global threats like terrorism and cybercrime. The first major drug bust after the Bureau was given concurrent jurisdiction with the DEA over narcotics violations in 1982, the probe also set an investigative standard for similar cases by employing the same suite of tools and approaches used by the FBI to address organized crime — most notably, the use of Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, or RICO, to take down larger illicit groups and not just isolated actors.
Director Freeh would later put the case’s importance in perspective, calling it “the FBI’s first major, transnational criminal enterprise investigation and prosecution” and “a historic turning point for international police cooperation and coordinated enforcement action.”
Source: www.fbi.gov/news/stories/the-pizza-connection-35th-anniversary-040519
“The Pizza Connection: Painstaking work leads to landmark 1980s heroin bust.” April 5, 2019, www.fbi.gov
