Adult arrested person
Exchange Street, Aug. 10, 5:42 p.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Aug. 8, 7:32 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire
Crestwood Circle, Aug. 8, 2:07 p.m.
Dale Street, Aug. 8, 10:55 a.m.
Taylor Road, Aug. 5, 5:38 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Aug. 7, 4:35 p.m.
Scandia Lane, Aug. 7, 8:15 a.m.
Taylor Road, Aug. 5, 5:55 p.m.
Elvehjem Road, Aug. 6,5:45 p.m.
Oak Hollow Drive, Aug. 7, 7:21 a.m.
Renee Court, Aug. 6, 5:20 p.m.
Assist K-9
Main Street, Aug. 7, 5:51 p.m.
Assist police
Sixth Street, Aug. 11, 9:33 p.m.
Paulson Road, Aug. 11, 2:49 p.m.
Paulson Road, Aug. 9, 10:55 p.m.
Voges Road, Aug. 9, 11:26 p.m.
Voges Road, Aug. 10, 3:09 a.m.
Highway 51, Aug. 6, 4:21 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Aug. 6, 7:43 p.m.
Terminal Drive, Aug. 7, 7:50 p.m.
At karge person
Paulson Road, Aug. 10, 7:17 p.m.
Burglary residential
Preston Place, Aug. 5, 7:20 p.m.
Civil dispute
Hough Street, Aug. 9, 6:08 p.m.
Cook Street, Aug. 9, 1:15 p.m.
Damage to property
Rivercrest Drive, Aug. 10, 10:05 a.m.
Card Avenue, Aug. 7, 11:58 a.m.
Disturbance
Forest Lawn Circle, Aug. 11, 3:47 a.m.
Domestic disturbance
Highway 51, Aug. 5, 2:30 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation
Farwell Street, Aug. 7, 1:53 p.m.
Fraud
Lee South Court, Aug. 7, 2:32 p.m.
Milwaukee Street, Aug. 6, 11:54 a.m.
Juvenile complaint
Timber Lane, Aug. 6, 3:33 p.m.
Noise complaint
Church Street, Aug. 7, 12:17 a.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
Highway 51 and Mahoney Road, Aug. 8, 2:25 a.m.
Road rage
Highway 12 and Stoughton Road, Aug. 6, 3:33 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Mcdaniel Lane, Aug. 11, 2:19 a.m.
Marsh Road, Aug. 10, 1:22 p.m.
Highway 51, Aug. 7, 1:02 a.m.
Theft
Milwaukee Street, Aug. 8, 10:36 a.m.
Autumn Lane, Aug. 5, 6:49 p.m.
Theft from auto
Kirkwood Court, Aug. 8, 10:26 a.m.
Traffic stop
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Aug. 11, 11:40 p.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Aug. 11, 1:59 a.m.
Highway 51 and Tower Road, Aug. 10, 12:46 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Aug. 10, 7:27 p.m.
Triangle Street, Aug. 11, 12:04 a.m.
Triangle Street, Aug. 10, 11:52 p.m.
Highway MN, Aug. 9, 7:11 a.m.
Highway MN, Aug. 8, 7:55 a.m.
Larson Beach Road and Highway 51, Aug. 8, 5:37 p.m.
Highway 51 and Farwell Street, Aug. 9, 3:26 a.m.
Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Aug. 9, 12:04 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Aug. 9, 12:16 a.m.
Leanne Lane, Aug. 8, 5:38 p.m.
Highway MN, Aug. 7, 12:48 p.m.
Stoughton Road and Aug. 12, August 8, 1:43 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Aug. 6, 11:53 p.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Aug. 7, 12:37 a.m.
Cook Street, Aug. 5, 8:52 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Aug. 5, 8:40 p.m.
Exchange Street, Aug. 7, 11:11 p.m.
Weapons offense person with gun
Highway 12 and Highway 12 Stoughton Road off, Aug. 5, 1:06 a.m.
