Not every kid is going to grow up to be an artist.
While a few of his students may one day grow up to be sculptors or painters, Devon Calvert said he wants all his students to have an appreciation and understanding of art and the work that goes into it.
“I want them to understand that art is in just about every aspect of our lives,” said Calvert, who teaches art at Harmony and Consolidated elementary schools. “A lot of people don’t realize that whether it’s clothing or architecture or product design, it’s all around us. That’s what I’m trying to open their eyes up to.”
Art isn’t limited to paintings or drawings. Art also is more than art.
Calvert, who always has had an interest in social studies, said he likes exposing students to lots of different artists throughout history. His third-grade curriculum focuses on contemporary art.
One of his favorite living artists is Lina Iris Viktor.
“She does a lot of work with a very limited palette, typically black, blue and 24 karat gold,” he said. “I like the way she organizes very simple shapes and patterns to create really intricate paintings.”
Teaching could itself be viewed as an art.
“I come from a style of teaching that was really popular in the 90s called discipline based art education,” said Calvert. Up until that point, he said, elementary art education had a tendency to be viewed as a subject of lesser importance.
Discipline based art education was a way “to legitimize what we were doing,” he said.
“We began to focus on art history, producing art, critiquing art and understanding the aesthetic value of what we’re seeing,” he said.
Calvert was attending the UW-Eau Claire, when the Legislature passed Act 10, a bill that virtually eliminated the ability of teachers to collectively bargain.
“I was told if you didn’t advocate for yourself, you don’t make it as a teacher, they would cut your program,” he said. “I was taught I needed to put myself out there and share the benefit and value of what I’m doing.”
It’s a lesson Calvert, who is nearly omnipresent on social media, learned well.
Mr. Calvert’s Art Room
Mr. Calvert’s Art Room is a Facebook page he uses to show what students are working on, what they’re learning, what they’re achieving and how they’re helping their community.
Photos of a school-wide collaborative project include a mural inspired by visual artist Jason Woodside, whose work is characterized by vivid colors and faces with contrasting bands of patterns and shapes.
A video shows Consolidated second graders doing a paint pour down the legs of a stool to be raffled at the Milton Public Library Neat Seats raffle. (Tickets will be on sale for the 13 stools made by students, teachers and one library staff member until the raffle drawing at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.)
Although Calvert’s students are in grades K-3, they also include parents, grandparents, fellow teachers and others, who maybe didn’t have art when they were in school.
He began using social media, including Twitter and Instagram, as way to inform parents about what’s going on in the classroom so they could talk about art with their children.
For all of his students, Calvert photographs their artwork and creates an online portfolio using artsonia.com. Parents are emailed when a new project is uploaded. The website also serves as a classroom fundraiser. When parents or grandparents purchase a mug with a photo of artwork, the classroom gets 20% of the proceeds.
Although they may not be full-time artists, Calvert said, his students are artists.
“I tell them all the time: ‘You guys are my favorite artists.’”
