Accident property damage
Cottage Grove Road, Nov. 2, 4:07 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire
200 block of Coyle Parkway, Nov. 3, 11:50 p.m.
Reynolds Street, Oct. 30, 9:00 p.m.
1000 block of Landmark Drive, Oct. 29, 12:28 p.m.
300 block of Coyle Parkway, Oct. 29, 11:35 a.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Oct. 28, 10:32 p.m.
500 block of Westlawn Drive, Oct. 29, 12:29 p.m.
500 block of Westlawn Drive, Oct. 28, 10:05 p.m.
Assist K-9
300 block of Main Street, Nov. 3, 11:17 p.m.
Center Street, Oct. 31, 12:40 a.m.
3000 block of Millpond Road, Oct. 31, 2:50 a.m.
Assist police
200 block of Progress Drive, Nov. 3, 2:02 a.m.
Highway BB, Nov. 2, 6:37 p.m.
2000 block of King Drive, Nov. 2, 5:50 a.m.
2000 block of Coffeytown Road, Nov. 1, 11:05 p.m.
200 block of Oak Street, Nov. 1, 12:55 p.m.
5000 block of Ridge Road, Nov. 1, 3:17 a.m.
Vilas Road, Oct. 31, 6:32 a.m.
200 block of Progress Drive, Oct. 29, 8:24 p.m.
Damage to property
100 block of Donegal Drive, Nov. 3, 8:11 a.m.
Death investigation
300 block of Main Street, Nov. 3, 7:27 p.m.
Disturbance
100 block of Woodview Drive, Nov. 3, 4:03 p.m.
Disturbance unwanted person
400 block of Connie Street, Oct. 30, 5:46 p.m.
Drug incident/investigation
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 30, 4:49 p.m.
Juvenile complaint
800 block of Damascus Trail, Oct. 28 1:20 p.m.
Noise complaint
600 block of Crawford Drive, Oct. 31, 9:28 p.m.
Repossession
Main Street, Oct. 29, 2:16 a.m.
Suspicious person
300 block of Dublin Circle, Nov. 2, 9:46 p.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Vilas Road, Nov. 2, 11:46 p.m.
3000 block of Millpond Road, Oct. 31, 2:44 a.m.
200 block of Main Street, Oct. 29 5:49 p.m.
Theft
300 block of Main Street, Nov. 3, 9:59 a.m.
Theft gas drive off
400 block of Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 30, 4:42 p.m.
Theft retail
1000 block of Windsor Avenue, Nov. 2, 1:40 p.m.
Traffic arrest
Highway N, Nov. 1, 12:15 a.m.
Landmark Drive, Oct. 31, 11:54 p.m.
Landmark Drive, Nov. 1, 2:30 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 31, 12:04 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 31, 6:01 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 31, 12:32 a.m.
Main Street, Oct. 31, 10:29 p.m.
Main Street, Oct. 31, 11:02 p.m.
Main Street, Oct. 31, 11:55 p.m.
Main Street, Oct. 29, 3:25 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 28, 5:35 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Oct. 29, 5:26 p.m.
Main Street, Oct. 30, 4:48 a.m.
Main Street, Oct. 29, 3:28 p.m.
Violation of court order
1000 block of Landmark Drive, Oct. 31, 11:47 a.m.
