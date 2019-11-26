First Care Clinic’s 40-foot, three room, state-of-the-art mobile medical unit will be open to the public on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 12- 3 p.m. at its Sun Prairie location at Sunshine Place, 1632 W. Main St.
The clinic will give away diapers, sizes 1-3, and blankets, hats and sweaters, while supplies last. (One pack of diapers per child.)
First Care Clinic is a program of Care Net Pregnancy Center of Dane County. The women’s health clinic operates outside of Sunshine Place on Main Street most Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 pm.
The mobile clinic also operates in Fitchburg on Tuesdays. An east side clinic at 1350 MacArthur Road in Madison is open five days a week.
First Care Clinic provides specialized healthcare services for women which include: pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, STI testing & treatment, and PAP clinics, all free of charge. Additional services include: housing and community referrals for pregnant women, BadgerCare Express Enrollment for pregnant women who qualify, and parenting classes for men and women. Patients can visit firstcareclinic.org to make an appointment or call or text 608-259-1605.
Care Net offers medical services, education, childbirth education, a maternity home, community referrals, and ongoing support free of charge.
