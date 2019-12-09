The Rock County Fury opened up Badger Conference play with a 2-0 victory over Viroqua Saturday, Dec. 7, in Viroqua.
The Fury scored two first-period goals and leaned on a strong defensive effort the rest of the way.
Senior Hayley Knauf netted the first goal of the game 2 minutes, 19 seconds into the contest. Juniors Anika Einbeck and Samantha Wells both were credited with an assist on the play. Knauf made it 2-0 with 4:02 elapsed in the first after an assisted goal from sister and junior Alyssa Knauf and Einbeck.
Sophomore goalie Olivia Cronin saved all 12 of the shots she faced in the game, collecting her second shutout of the season. The Fury outshot Viroqua, 33-12.
With her two assists, Einbeck moved her point total on the season to 17, most on the team. Hayley Knauf and Alyssa Knauf are second and third on the roster in points with 16 and 13, respectively.
Through fives games this season, the Fury have averaged 5.6 goals per game, while allowing just 1.2 per contest.
It was the fourth time this season Rock County won by multiple goals.
Rock County (4-1, 1-0) will take on the Badger Lightning (1-4, 0-2) Thursday, Dec. 12, at Poppy Waterman Ice Arena in Baraboo at 7 p.m.
The Fury will take on the Stoughton Icebergs a week later on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Edwards Ice Arena in Beloit at 5 p.m.
