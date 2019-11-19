Statement from Board of Directors
For 30 years, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville has promoted the social, educational, health, leadership and character development of thousands of young people in our community. We deeply value the public trust that the organization has earned in that time.
On behalf of our organization’s board of directors, we wanted to share the resignation of our CEO, Sara Stinski, due to health concerns. We know the importance of the positive impact we are having on the youth of our community, and are actively searching for an individual who will sustain the momentum created during her service to our organization. Thanks to Sara’s guidance and the support of our staff, club families and the community, Boys & Girls Club of Janesville is thriving and fully focused on our long-term goals of growth and providing youth with quality programs that allow young people to shine in a safe and positive environment. Sara will remain in a part-time interim capacity until our nationally-guided search for a new leader is successfully concluded.
Over the past three years, under Sara’s leadership, our club has realized an increase in funding sources that allowed us to implement a literacy initiative aimed at closing the gap for struggling readers. We have also added three full-time staff positions including a graduation coach to mentor club members from middle school through high school graduation. Earlier this year, we added a school-based site and are working to expand our partnership with area schools to serve even more youth. Thanks to the dedication and involvement of our board and club leaders, we’ve been able to make several important improvements to our facility. Because the safety and protection of our members is always our number one priority, we upgraded our fire safety system, door locks, window coverings and emergency response plans. To further support our role as a state licensed child care facility, we also enhanced our inspection guidelines, staff requirements and training programs. In addition, club youth now enjoy a dedicated reading area, new digital learning devices and a STEM lab is scheduled for installation in the coming months.
We remain committed to the safety, protection and well-being of youth and to inspiring and enabling all young people to realize their full-potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.
