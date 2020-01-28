The last time the Cap City Cougars met the Fox Cities Stars was at the Coliseum, where the two teams squared off in last season’s state semifinals.
The stakes weren’t quite as high on Monday night, but the Cougars – ranked fourth in the state – were eager to avenge their season-ending loss to the Stars.
Cap City 2,
Fox Cities 1
Early on, it looked like the fifth-ranked Stars had the upper hand against Cap City. Fox Cities outskated the Cougars; the teams spent the majority of the time on Cap City’s end of the ice due to the Stars being extra active in the passing lanes.
“They came out and took it to us for most of the first period…” said Cap City’s Head Coach Jeff Thornton. “We’ve been a second-period team all year.”
“They came out super quick,” added Cap City’s goaltender Lexi Holman.
Late in the period, the Stars netted the game’s first goal; with 2:30 left until the first intermission, Fox Cities appeared poised to take the 1-0 lead into the break.
That was until Amanda Bauer – Cap City’s leading goal-scorer – came up with the Cougars’ response. Off a pretty sequence from Zephryn Jager and Olivia Thompson, Bauer fired a shot from the right side, beating the Stars’ goalie to even the score at one apiece.
“[Our response] was big,” Bauer said of scoring the equalizer. “It picked up momentum.”
The Cougars carried that momentum into the second period, where they began out-skating the defending champs.
“Overcoming that first period, I had trust in my team that we were going to pick it up…” said Holman. “In the second period, we score our most goals; I definitely figured we were going to come through and pick up the tempo.”
With the Cougars peppering Fox Cities’ net with shots, it was only a matter of time until one finally went in. When it did, it was again off the stick of Bauer, with assists from Jager and Lauren Bliefernicht.
The assist was Jager’s 31st of the season: the highest amount in the state.
“It’s awesome,” Bauer said of playing a player who sets up her teammates the way Jager does. “Every play, she has something to do with it.”
Cap City carried the 2-1 lead into the third, where the teams battled back and forth, but neither side found a way to score a game-changing goal as the period wore on.
With 7:40 to go, the Stars were presented with their best late opportunity to tie the game when a Cougar player was sent to the penalty box.
“That was certainly one of their bigger chances…” said Thornton. “That’s a critical penalty kill.”
Holman and the Cap City defense held firm; the Cougars’ goalie made five saves during the two-minute stretch to maintain the one-goal lead.
“It broke them down a little bit,” Holman said of the penalty kill. “They had a lot of great chances to score; when they didn’t score, they broke down.”
With time dwindling, the Stars finally pulled their goalie with 40 seconds to play, but were unable to force overtime. When the final horn rang, Cap City emerged with the 2-1 win.
Holman made a total of 31 saves to earn the victory in goal.
“Fox Cities is a great team; they knocked us out at state last year and then won it all,” Thornton said. “It’s nice to exact at least a small piece of revenge. I’m sure they’ll take their state title over a mid-season game, but it was nice for our players to get a win.”
Monday’s win was preceded by a pair of Badger Conference contest.
The Madison Metro Lynx – ranked third in the state – gained an early lead on the conference-leading Cougars during the teams’ contest on Tuesday, Jan. 21, ultimately dealing the Cougars their first conference loss of the season.
Madison 4
Cap City 2
In a first period where quality shots were particularly hard to come by for the Cougars – who recorded just two shots on goal all period – the Metro Lynx struck first. Sydney Raaths scored the game’s first goal 12 minutes after the puck dropped at Madison Ice Arena.
A Cap City team that’s thrived in the second period of games all season – outscoring their opponents by 25 goals so far in second period play this season – quickly evened the score at 1-1 once play began after the first intermission. Bauer scored Cap City’s first goal 36 seconds after play resumed.
Thirty-one seconds later, the Metro Lynx regained their lead, finding the back of Cap City’s net to make it a 2-1 game
The Metro Lynx were able to turn away all of Cap City’s attacks for the rest of the period. Meanwhile, on the other end ice, Madison scored once more before the period was out. With less than a minute to go in the second, the Metro Lynx took advantage on a power play to double their lead heading into the third.
The Cougars controlled play more and more as the game went on; they outshot the Metro Lynx 14 to 8 in the third period. Jager’s power play goal at 11:25 shaved the Madison lead to just one goal, and the Cougars had a comeback on their minds.
Unfortunately for Cap City, the comeback chances were effectively squashed with three minutes to go; Raaths scored her second goal of the night to put the Metro Lynx back up by two goals. Neither team was able to find the back of the net again, and the 4-2 score went final.
Holman made 26 saves in the loss for the Cougars.
The Lynx avenged their first of two losses this year, splitting the season series with the Cougars. Madison’s conference mark is now 5-1-0, tightening the race for the Badger Conference.
The Cougars bounced back from Tuesday’s loss with a seven-goal win on Thursday night, besting the Badger Lightning.
Cap City 9,
Badger 2
Despite Cap City controlling the puck for the vast majority of the first period, it was the Lightning scoring the first goal of the game. Badger found the back of the net just 50 seconds after the puck dropped, taking an early 1-0 lead.
“We came out flat,” said Thornton. “But I thought we adjusted well… and started to play our style of hockey.”
The Cougars didn’t allow another shot on goal for the rest of the period. On the other end of the ice, Cap City got into a groove, scoring three goals before the first was over. Audrey Wood tied the game with 9:14 to play, followed by goals from Jager and Bauer.
The second period brought more of the same, as the Cougars scored three more goals to make it 6-1. Rachel Robbins, Bliefernicht and Kallen Gill each beat the Lightning goalie in the period.
Cap City’s opponent did manage one goal late in the period to shave the Cougar lead to four goals.
The Cougar offense kept on humming in the third, scoring three more goals to put a running clock on, bringing a quick end to the game. Mary Goss, Aubrie Deprey and Bliefernicht all found the back of the net to give the game its final score of 9-2.
“We had some nice scoring from a lot of players that don’t get a lot of goals historically for us,” added Thornton. “As we got into the game a little bit, we mixed up lines, put some new combinations together, and get some new looks.”
Izzy Hahn made a total of six saves in the victory. Tallying assists for the Cougars were Jager with four, followed by Robbins, Bliefernicht and Bauer with two apiece. Thompson, Gill, Wood and Teagan Marcoullier each had one assist each.
Cap City’s record is now 16-2-0 (8-1-0 Badger Conference) on the season. The Cougars will hit the road for their next two games, starting with Friday’s contest at Viroqua. The puck is scheduled to drop at Viroqua Community Arena at 7:30 p.m.
