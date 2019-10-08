In the spirit of newspaper week, thank you for reading the Milton Courier.
Whether you are reading this in print or online, you are there for us. We want to be there for you.
The Milton Courier has had many changes in recent months.
Most of you are aware that there is no Milton Courier building. Reporters work remotely.
The benefit of this is we are working to deliver news to you faster. A news article very likely will be posted on the website (miltoncourieronline.com) before it appears in print. It’s also likely that the print version is shorter than the website version.
A disadvantage of us working remotely is some of you don’t know where to find us or how to reach us.
The best way to reach us is by email or phone. We also receive messages via Facebook.
We can better meet your needs when we hear from you. Don’t be afraid to contact us.
Some staff members, especially in advertising, classified advertising, subscriptions and billing, work for more than one newspaper. Reach out to them directly but specify you are calling about the Milton Courier.
Subscriptions – Christine, 608-764-0299 or circulation@hngnews.com
Advertising – Rene Ziegel, 608-208-1683 or courierads@hngnews.com
Classified ads – Mary Jo, 608-478-2509 or classifieds@hngnews.com
Sports – Jack Miller, 608-208-1678 or couriersports@hngnews.com
Obituaries and death notices – 608-208-1681 or couriernews@hngnews.com
News/editorial – Rebecca Kanable, 608-208-1681 or couriernews@hngnews.com
Mailing address: Hometown News, PO Box 888, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538
Online access free through November
Another significant change still in the works is how articles are accessed online. Reading articles on the Milton Courier website will require a subscription after November. From time to time, some will not require a subscription, but most will. Through November, online access to news articles is free of charge. Give it a try, if you have questions or problems, let us know.
We will do what we can to help.
Teaming with other papers
Newspapers have fewer people working for them than in years past and the Milton Courier is no different. Newspapers also are working together more so than they did in the past. You may have noticed articles written by reporters from the Janesville Gazette, Beloit Daily News and Daily Jefferson County Union. You might not have noticed, but instead saw reporters from Adams Publishing Group. That’s all of us. We are especially coordinating with the Janesville Gazette to bring you more Milton-related stories. Working together, we can accomplish more.
The news never stops. Everyone has a story. When we get overwhelmed with news or changes or a combination of both, we remind ourselves to think about what’s important, what’s our focus. The answer is you.
Thank you for reading the Milton Courier.
