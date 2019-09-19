Accident with injuries

Farwell Street, Sept. 6, 8:03 a.m.

Highway 51 and Tower Road, Sept. 3, 7:37 a.m.

Assist EMS/fire

Burma Road, Sept. 8, 2:27 a.m.

Church Street, Sept. 7, 8:10 p.m.

Rebecca Way, Sept. 7, 6:55 a.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 5, 4:35 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m.

Larson Beach Road, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.

Farwell Street, Sept. 4, 1:37 p.m.

Osborn Drive, Sept. 3, 11:32 a.m.

Anthony Street, Sept. 2, 7:37 a.m.

Assist police

Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 6, 9:39 p.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 7, 3:57 p.m.

Highway 12, Sept. 7, 12:27 p.m.

Monona Drive, Sept. 7, 9:29 p.m.

Femrite Drive, Sept. 7, 11:21 a.m.

Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 6, 11:40 a.m.

Royal Avenue, Sept. 5, 2:29 p.m.

Broadway Street, Sept. 6, 2:58 a.m.

Royal Avenue, Sept. 3, 12:06 a.m.

Fraud

Dale Road, Sept. 6, 2:50 p.m.

Larson Beach Road, Sept. 5, 11:23 a.m.

Juvenile complaint

Mcdaniel Lane, Sept. 4, 11:07 p.m.

Anthony Street, Sept. 5, 3:14 p.m.

Noise complaint

Lexington Street, Sept. 4, 10:05 p.m.

OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver

Alben Avenue, Sept. 7, 12:57 a.m.

Cook Street, Sept. 2, 8:03 a.m.

Lexington Street, Sept. 2, 12:42 a.m.

Suspicious person

Dale Curtin Drive, Sept. 8, 9:47 p.m.

Falling Leaves Lane, Sept. 4, 10:01 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle

Highway 51, Sept. 7, 11:15 p.m.

Burma Road, Sept. 4, 3:30 a.m.

Red Oak Trail, Sept. 4, 3:04 p.m.

Burma Road, Sept. 4, 3:52 a.m.

Voges Road, Sept. 3, 11:49 p.m.

Theft

Highway 51, Sept. 4, 3:46 p.m.

Paulson Road, Sept. 3, 7:59 p.m.

Theft from auto

Marsh Road, Sept. 2, 10:29 a.m.

Leanne Lane, Sept. 2, 12:56 p.m.

Threats complaint

Exchange Street, Sept. 5, 10:21 p.m.

Traffic stop

Highway 51 and Farwell Street, Sept. 8, 11:40 p.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 8, 11:13 p.m.

Broadhead Street, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.

Burma Road and Highway 51, Sept. 8, 1:14 p.m.

Larson Beach Road and Highway 51, Sept. 8, 7:21 p.m.

Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 8, 4:43 p.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 3:53 p.m.

Farwell Street, Sept. 8, 1:06 p.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 8:38 a.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 12:56 a.m.

Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 10:17 a.m.

Elvehjem Road, Sept. 8, 12:25 a.m.

Ridge Road, Sept. 8, 11:11 a.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 7, 10:14 p.m.

Terminal Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 7, 11:12 a.m.

Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 7, 12:21 a.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 7, 6:13 p.m.

Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 7, 10:55 p.m.

Swimburne Drive, Sept. 7, 6:45 p.m.

Farwell Street, Sept. 6, 3:26 p.m.

Marsh Road, Sept. 6, 10:58 p.m.

Marsh Road, Sept. 7, 7:05 p.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 7, 7:32 p.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 5, 4:42 p.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 4, 9:26 a.m.

Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 4, 8:42 a.m.

Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 5, 12:08 p.m.

Highway 51, Sept. 4, 8:01 a.m.

Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 4, 1:49 p.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 6, 2:53 a.m.

Taylor Road, Sept. 4, 3:34 p.m.

Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 3, 10:32 p.m.

Siggelkow Road, Sept. 3, 4:35 p.m.

