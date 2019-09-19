Accident with injuries
Farwell Street, Sept. 6, 8:03 a.m.
Highway 51 and Tower Road, Sept. 3, 7:37 a.m.
Assist EMS/fire
Burma Road, Sept. 8, 2:27 a.m.
Church Street, Sept. 7, 8:10 p.m.
Rebecca Way, Sept. 7, 6:55 a.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 5, 4:35 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 5, 2:30 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 4, 7 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 4, 1:37 p.m.
Osborn Drive, Sept. 3, 11:32 a.m.
Anthony Street, Sept. 2, 7:37 a.m.
Assist police
Stoughton Road and Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 6, 9:39 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 7, 3:57 p.m.
Highway 12, Sept. 7, 12:27 p.m.
Monona Drive, Sept. 7, 9:29 p.m.
Femrite Drive, Sept. 7, 11:21 a.m.
Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 6, 11:40 a.m.
Royal Avenue, Sept. 5, 2:29 p.m.
Broadway Street, Sept. 6, 2:58 a.m.
Royal Avenue, Sept. 3, 12:06 a.m.
Fraud
Dale Road, Sept. 6, 2:50 p.m.
Larson Beach Road, Sept. 5, 11:23 a.m.
Juvenile complaint
Mcdaniel Lane, Sept. 4, 11:07 p.m.
Anthony Street, Sept. 5, 3:14 p.m.
Noise complaint
Lexington Street, Sept. 4, 10:05 p.m.
OMVWI arrest/intoxicated driver
Alben Avenue, Sept. 7, 12:57 a.m.
Cook Street, Sept. 2, 8:03 a.m.
Lexington Street, Sept. 2, 12:42 a.m.
Suspicious person
Dale Curtin Drive, Sept. 8, 9:47 p.m.
Falling Leaves Lane, Sept. 4, 10:01 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle
Highway 51, Sept. 7, 11:15 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 4, 3:30 a.m.
Red Oak Trail, Sept. 4, 3:04 p.m.
Burma Road, Sept. 4, 3:52 a.m.
Voges Road, Sept. 3, 11:49 p.m.
Theft
Highway 51, Sept. 4, 3:46 p.m.
Paulson Road, Sept. 3, 7:59 p.m.
Theft from auto
Marsh Road, Sept. 2, 10:29 a.m.
Leanne Lane, Sept. 2, 12:56 p.m.
Threats complaint
Exchange Street, Sept. 5, 10:21 p.m.
Traffic stop
Highway 51 and Farwell Street, Sept. 8, 11:40 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 8, 11:13 p.m.
Broadhead Street, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
Burma Road and Highway 51, Sept. 8, 1:14 p.m.
Larson Beach Road and Highway 51, Sept. 8, 7:21 p.m.
Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 8, 4:43 p.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 3:53 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 8, 1:06 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 8:38 a.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 12:56 a.m.
Highway 51 and Siggelkow Road, Sept. 8, 10:17 a.m.
Elvehjem Road, Sept. 8, 12:25 a.m.
Ridge Road, Sept. 8, 11:11 a.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 7, 10:14 p.m.
Terminal Drive and Highway 51, Sept. 7, 11:12 a.m.
Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 7, 12:21 a.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 7, 6:13 p.m.
Highway 51 and Larson Beach Road, Sept. 7, 10:55 p.m.
Swimburne Drive, Sept. 7, 6:45 p.m.
Farwell Street, Sept. 6, 3:26 p.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 6, 10:58 p.m.
Marsh Road, Sept. 7, 7:05 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 7, 7:32 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 5, 4:42 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 4, 9:26 a.m.
Highway 51 and Dale Road, Sept. 4, 8:42 a.m.
Siggelkow Road and Highway 51, Sept. 5, 12:08 p.m.
Highway 51, Sept. 4, 8:01 a.m.
Highway 51 and Terminal Drive, Sept. 4, 1:49 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 6, 2:53 a.m.
Taylor Road, Sept. 4, 3:34 p.m.
Highway 51 and Voges Road, Sept. 3, 10:32 p.m.
Siggelkow Road, Sept. 3, 4:35 p.m.
