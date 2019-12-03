Gingerbread cookies can be tricky but Amanda Miller of Amanda Miller Baking offers the following thoughts: "Their process is really the same as a sugar cookie. I start by creaming my butter and sugar, then mix in any wet ingredients (including molasses!). My secret ingredient is apple puree - it keeps the cookies nice and soft. Dry ingredients are then mixed in until the dough is able to hold together when pressed. It might still be a bit sticky at this point. The trick to getting it easy to work with is chilling well. I usually aim for overnight in the fridge. When you roll it out, use plenty of flour on the work surface and you shouldn't have any sticking."