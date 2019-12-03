The Milton Courier asked Milton resident Amanda Miller of Amanda Miller Baking how to make cookies last until Christmas.
Can cookies be frozen?
Cookies can totally be frozen. It's a great way to either get your baking done and out of the way before the holiday madness starts or a way to preserve leftovers. They thaw out to be as fresh as the day you baked them. Freeze them in flat layers separated by parchment in air-tight packaging (like zip top bags or Tupperware). In most cases, let them thaw in the container before plating them. If cookies have royal icing, I lay them out flat to thaw because the change in humidity can cause the icing to "sweat." It can be scary when you see it happening, but it will dissipate.
How do you keep cookies from “disappearing” before Christmas?
Isn't it funny how they seem to disappear, isn't it? Must be elves or something... I'm all about camouflage. In an oatmeal container, disguised as a bag of frozen peas, you name it!
