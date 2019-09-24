Saturday, Sept. 28
Old Farm Country Cookbook author Susan Apps-Bodilly will visit the Milton Public Library, 430 E. High St., from 1-2 p.m. She will talk about her writing process and share recipes. Visit https://schoolhousestories.wordpress.com for more information. (608) 868-7462.
Paranormal investigation will take place at Main Hall, 513 College St., with the Society for Anomalous Studies. Join the team for a hands-on investigation. Proceeds benefit the Milton College Preservation Society. Event not appropriate for children. Teens 15 and up may attend if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Originally built in 1854, Main Hall may not be accessible for people with mobility issues. (608) 868-2354.
Monday, Sept. 30
“Drive-In” Movie at the Milton Public Library 6-7:30 p.m. For families with children ages 8 and under. Use cardboard boxes, tape, plates, markers and other craft supplies to engineer a “car” that you’ll sit in while you watch a short movie. Snacks, boxes, and craft supplies will be provided. Call the library to register. (608) 868-7462.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Harvest Soup Luncheon will take place at Hope Lutheran Church, 335 Dairyland Drive, and feature homemade soups, rolls and desserts served between 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $7. For further information, call: (608) 868-3680.
The Annual Chicken BBQ, Basket & Bake Sale will he held at the First Congregational Church of Milton, 741 East High Street, between 3 and 6 p.m. and will include themed baskets and a bake sale in the Fellowship Hall. Some 30 to 50 baskets will be auctioned. Those interested in donating items to the auction or bake sale are asked to drop the item off on Oct. 5.
Meal prices are as follows: 1/4 chicken dinner, $8; 1/2 chicken dinner, $10; bucket of chicken $17; bucket of chicken with fixings, including potatoes, baked beans, coleslaw, rolls and butter, $22. Dine in or carry out.
Sunday, Oct. 6
Pumpkin Fest at The Gathering Place, 715 Campus St., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Includes games for kids and parents, crafts, pumpkin carving. Lunch (hot dogs and sloppy joes) and dessert available. Costume parade at 12:30 p.m. Pumpkin launch at 1 p.m. Rain or Shine. (608) 868-3500.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Prairie Seed Collection 10 a.m.-noon Milton Crossridge Park (near Parker YMCA). Help collect prairie seed to plant on your property or around the city for beautification and to reduce mowing costs.
Hocus, Pocus and “Boos” at the Milton House Stable, 7– 9:30 p.m. For ages 21 and older. Enjoy “Witches Brew” while you watch the classic Halloween film shown in the Milton House Stable. Tickets must be purchased in advance. (608) 868-7772.
Wednesdays
Storytime for ages 4 and younger 10:30-11 a.m. at the Milton Public Library. Includes stories, finger plays and rhymes.
Second Tuesday
Milton Lions Club — Meets at 6 p.m. Location varies. For more information, go to www.facebook.com/miltonlionsclub.
Second Saturday
Clothing exchange — Moms on a Mission Exchange invites you to bring a bag of clothes, take a bag or more 1-3 p.m. at Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive.
Last Saturday
The Open Table — Milton United Methodist Church, 241 Northside Drive. Free community meal, open to everyone, begins at 4 p.m.
Ongoing
Optimist Club — “Virtual” club connects through the internet. Find the Optimist Club of Milton on Facebook.
If your organization or nonprofit has an event, email the Milton Courier at milton@hngnews.com. Include “Calendar” in the subject of your email.
