Kaelyn Faust named a 2019 Warhawk Ambassador at UW-Whitewater
Kaelyn Faust from Sun Prairie, WI, who is studying Marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, is a member of the 2019 Warhawk Ambassadors.
Warhawk Ambassadors - 22 on the roster this year - are selected students who promote UW-Whitewater through service to the university, to the community, to friends and alumni, and to the state.
"They serve as a student face for UW-Whitewater. Not only is the institution benefiting from the service that the students are giving, but the ambassadors are really benefiting from the different people they are getting to know and the skills they are learning," said Tyler Henderson, advisor for Warhawk Ambassadors.
Some examples of events that Warhawk Ambassadors are requested to host or serve at include banquets and award ceremonies, student panels, departmental open houses, conferences and workshops, commencement ceremonies, dedications, etc.
For more information on the Warhawk Ambassador Program, visit https://www.uww.edu/career-and-leadership-development/student-involvement/community-service#WarhawkAmbassadors.
