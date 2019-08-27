Last week State Rep. Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, tweeted: “Which is worse, a fictitious link btw the MMR vaccine & autism—now dismissed as fraudulent .....or exposing your child every day to the possibility of measles, w/all its potentially deadly or debilitating consequences?”
He shared a link to an Aug. 16 National Geographic opinion piece by Richard Conniff titled “The world before vaccines is a world we can’t afford to forget” (https://on.natgeo.com/2Hc3JXH).
With measles increasing nationwide and more parents signing immunization waivers for personal conviction, immunizations are an especially important topic. Hintz this year re-introduced legislation to abolish personal conviction waivers. (http://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/54/hintz/media/1517/personal-conviction-waiver_hintz_43019_final.pdf) The bill today is in committee.
By law, Wisconsin students have until the 30th school day to provide the appropriate documentation or immunization or a signed waiver. Starting on the 31st school day, noncompliant students in K through Grade 5 must be excluded from the school if the school district’s compliance level was less than 99 percent. (www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p01438.pdf). Exclusion is optional for grades 6-12.
In the School District of Milton, Erin Kotthaus, RN, reports the district achieved 100 percent compliance in 2018-19 and 2017-18. Subsequently no students were excluded from school. They either had been immunized or submitted a waiver.
The School District of Milton sends its finalized data to the Rock County Health Department, who in turn sends the information to the State of Wisconsin.
“In order to be compliant we need immunization or waiver information on every single student.” Kotthaus emphasized.
In Wisconsin, there are three types of waivers: medical, religious and personal conviction. A medical waiver, which must be signed by a physician, is for people with health issues that prevent them from being vaccinated. A religious waiver is for people with religious beliefs against vaccines. A personal conviction waiver is when a child’s parents choose not to vaccinate because of their own beliefs.
Kotthaus told the Milton Courier she sees a lot of personal conviction waivers.
Last school year, Milton had a total of 226 waivers, representing 6.5 percent. Of that number, 181 were personal conviction waivers (5.2 percent).
“The goal is to have that number below 5 percent,” Kotthaus said.
Northside Intermediate School (grades 4-6) had the highest number of personal conviction waivers: 48. The minimum required immunizations increase for children going into kindergarten and Grade 6.
For children in K through fifth grade required immunizations are 4 polio, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Varicella, 4 DTaP/DTP/DT/TD and 2 MMR (www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p02395.pdf). Before students enter sixth grade, a booster of diptheria and pertussis (Tdap) is required.
Sometimes parents will submit personal conviction waivers to buy more time to get their children vaccinated, Kotthaus said.
She encourages parents to plan ahead for immunizations. A reminder postcard was sent this summer to parents with students in kindergarten and sixth grade. She said notifications also will be sent in September and October per State of Wisconsin immunization requirements.
While compliance is high in Milton, Kotthaus said the aim is educating parents about the importance of immunization, decreasing personal conviction waivers and increasing immunizations before school starts.
Ideally, she said immunizations are scheduled earlier so that students are protected on the first day of school.
Compliance and data are important, but more importantly, she said, “We want people to be safe.”
For medical reasons, some people cannot be immunized, but when others are immunized, they can benefit. That’s known as “herd immunity.”
For most vaccine-preventable diseases, a community needs to be 90 percent immunized to protect babies and people with immune disorders who can’t be vaccinated. For people to have herd immunity from measles, 95 percent immunization is required.
Measles — which were declared eliminated in 2000 — have resurfaced and in 2019 are at the highest number on record since then.
Wisconsin so far has been one of a few Midwestern states without a measles outbreak in 2019. Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio all have impacted by the disease.
Many are saying it’s not “if” Wisconsin will have a measles outbreak, but “when.”
“People are actually contagious four days prior to and four days after the rash appears,” Kotthaus emphasizes. “That information from the Wisconsin Division of Public Health really hits home for me. People are potentially spreading measles before their own symptoms even appear. This could have a huge impact on school attendance and/or workplace attendance.”
District staff members are working to update the district’s pandemic plan detailing how the district will respond and function should it experience a widespread outbreak of communicable illness.
DHS immunization program manager Dr. Stephanie Schauer pointed out people seem to have forgotten just how scary vaccine-preventable diseases are.
In 1963, the year the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine was licensed, Wisconsin had more than 68,000 measles cases and 19 measles deaths, Schauer said.
“That was Wisconsin alone,” Schauer said. “And so we certainly don’t want to go back to that era.”
Wisconsin is one of 18 states that allows personal conviction waivers.
In 1997, the percentage of students in Wisconsin with a personal conviction waiver was 1.2 percent, according to the DHS data. Two decades later, that number has increased to 4.6 percent.
Schauer said: “I think it’s important to remember that the majority of parents do vaccinate.”
To lower the number of personal conviction waivers, she said: “We don’t want to use a stick. We’d rather use a carrot and really make sure that when parents have questions about vaccines that they can get their answers and that they’re getting them from trusted, you know, healthcare professionals, not sort of what you can find on the Internet.”
Schauer said it’s important parents have scientific knowledge about the risks of vaccines.
For students who do not have medical reasons for not getting immunized, she said, “It’s actually riskier driving your car to the doctor than it is to get immunized.”
