Aging Mastery Class, Thursdays, April 2-30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Build your own personal playbook for aging well. This fun, innovative five-week class for adults 50 and over, will empower you to take key steps to improve your well-being, add stability to your life, and strengthen ties to your community. Meet new friends and provide encouragement to each other as you experience the Aging Mastery journey together. Preregistration is required and this free class is limited to 15 people. Want to find out more before you commit? Attend the free info session on Thursday, March 12 from 1-2 p.m. at the library. The class is sponsored by the Rock County Council on Aging. To register or for more info call the Council on Aging at 608-757-5416 or email paula.schutt@co.rock.wi.us
Silent Films Screening Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Enjoy some light refreshments while watching films created in and around the 1920s. Come for some or stay for all and see what cinema was like before the “talkies.” Open to anyone ages 13 and up. Registration encouraged.
MOD Pizza Fundraiser Sunday, March 15, 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Hungry for pizza? Then head to MOD on Milton Avenue in Janesville. Present the flyer or mention you’re there for the library when ordering and MOD will donate 20% of your bill to the library.
The Milton Public Library is located at 430 E High St. To register for programs, call (608) 868-7462. For more information visit miltonpubliclibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.