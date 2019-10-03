Accident hit and run
Commerce Parkway, Sept. 25, 6:28 p.m.
Accident property damage
Highway TT, Sept. 24, 6:15 a.m.
Accident with injuries
600 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 1:22 p.m.
Assist EMS/fire
400 block of Lindsay Way, Sept. 29, 1:21 a.m.
Vilas Road, Sept. 28, 12:03 p.m.
100 block of Woodview Drive, Sept. 28, 4:42 p.m.
Highway N, Sept. 26, 4:10 p.m.
200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m.
200 block of Main Street, Sept. 27, 12:11 p.m.
100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 24, 3:48 p.m.
1000 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 24, 8:46 p.m.
800 block of Whispering Way, Sept. 24, 2:42 p.m.
200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 23, 8:54 p.m.
Assist K-9
1000 block of Washington Avenue, Sept. 25, 12:28 a.m.
Assist police
Interstate 94, Sept. 28, 11:15 p.m.
900 block of Whispering Way, Sept. 28, 5:33 p.m.
600 block of Oak Street, Sept. 28, 4:18 p.m.
300 block of Southing Grange, Sept. 28, 8:11 p.m.
400 block of Coyle Parkway, Sept. 26, 2;09 a.m.
100 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 27, 5:27 a.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 8:21 p.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 8:21 a.m.
2000 block of Uphoff Road, Sept. 26, 5;02 p.m.
100 block of Main Street, Sept. 26, 9:04 p.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 11:15 a.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 9:47 a.m.
100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 24, 8:58 a.m.
At large person
Highway 12, Sept. 23, 4:28 p.m.
Battery
200 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 10:47 a.m.
Disturbance
100 block of Taylor Street, Sept. 29, 8:56 p.m.
200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 29, 6:32 p.m.
Drug investigation
200 block of Woodview Drive, Sept. 27, 5:11 p.m.
200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 23, 1:49 p.m.
Juvenile complaint
2000 block of Uphoff Road, Sept. 26, 4:40 p.m.
Noise complaint
100 block of Ulster Court, Sept. 28, 11:21 p.m.
Stolen bicycle
400 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 7:17 p.m.
Suspicious person
400 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 2:58 P.M.
Suspicious vehicle
400 block of Connie Street, Sept. 29, 5:50 p.m.
Weald Bridge Road and Southing Grange, Sept. 26, 6:39 p.m.
Highway TT, Sept. 23, 12:44 a.m.
300 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 24, 9:15 p.m.
600 block of Crawford Drive, Sept. 24, 8:11 p.m.
Theft
800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 26, 4:19 p.m.
Traffic arrest
Main Street, Sept. 25, 10:28 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 27, 1:18 a.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 3:29 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 3:45 p.m.
Main Street, Sept. 26, 11:23 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 4:43 p.m.
Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 7:36 a.m.
Main Street, Sept. 24, 10:47 p.m.
