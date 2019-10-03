Accident hit and run

Commerce Parkway, Sept. 25, 6:28 p.m.

Accident property damage

Highway TT, Sept. 24, 6:15 a.m.

Accident with injuries

600 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 1:22 p.m.

Assist EMS/fire

400 block of Lindsay Way, Sept. 29, 1:21 a.m.

Vilas Road, Sept. 28, 12:03 p.m.

100 block of Woodview Drive, Sept. 28, 4:42 p.m.

Highway N, Sept. 26, 4:10 p.m.

200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 4:05 p.m.

200 block of Main Street, Sept. 27, 12:11 p.m.

100 block of Reynolds Street, Sept. 24, 3:48 p.m.

1000 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 24, 8:46 p.m.

800 block of Whispering Way, Sept. 24, 2:42 p.m.

200 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 23, 8:54 p.m.

Assist K-9

1000 block of Washington Avenue, Sept. 25, 12:28 a.m.

Assist police

Interstate 94, Sept. 28, 11:15 p.m.

900 block of Whispering Way, Sept. 28, 5:33 p.m.

600 block of Oak Street, Sept. 28, 4:18 p.m.

300 block of Southing Grange, Sept. 28, 8:11 p.m.

400 block of Coyle Parkway, Sept. 26, 2;09 a.m.

100 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 27, 5:27 a.m.

100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 8:21 p.m.

100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 8:21 a.m.

2000 block of Uphoff Road, Sept. 26, 5;02 p.m.

100 block of Main Street, Sept. 26, 9:04 p.m.

100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 11:15 a.m.

100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 9:47 a.m.

100 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 24, 8:58 a.m.

At large person

Highway 12, Sept. 23, 4:28 p.m.

Battery

200 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 27, 10:47 a.m.

Disturbance

100 block of Taylor Street, Sept. 29, 8:56 p.m.

200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 29, 6:32 p.m.

Drug investigation

200 block of Woodview Drive, Sept. 27, 5:11 p.m.

200 block of Parkview Street, Sept. 23, 1:49 p.m.

Juvenile complaint

2000 block of Uphoff Road, Sept. 26, 4:40 p.m.

Noise complaint

100 block of Ulster Court, Sept. 28, 11:21 p.m.

Stolen bicycle

400 block of Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 7:17 p.m.

Suspicious person

400 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 25, 2:58 P.M.

Suspicious vehicle

400 block of Connie Street, Sept. 29, 5:50 p.m.

Weald Bridge Road and Southing Grange, Sept. 26, 6:39 p.m.

Highway TT, Sept. 23, 12:44 a.m.

300 block of Progress Drive, Sept. 24, 9:15 p.m.

600 block of Crawford Drive, Sept. 24, 8:11 p.m.

Theft

800 block of Damascus Trail, Sept. 26, 4:19 p.m.

Traffic arrest

Main Street, Sept. 25, 10:28 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 27, 1:18 a.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 3:29 p.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 26, 3:45 p.m.

Main Street, Sept. 26, 11:23 p.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 4:43 p.m.

Cottage Grove Road, Sept. 24, 7:36 a.m.

Main Street, Sept. 24, 10:47 p.m.

