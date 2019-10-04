The Burke Lutheran Church will hold it second annual Trunk or Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m.
New this year is a hotdog stand with all the fixings, apple cider and hot chocolate. Vehicles will be parked around our graveyard to be visited by the trick-or-treaters. This event is family-friendly and open to the public. So plan on joining us for the food, fellowship, fun and festivities!
The Burke Lutheran Church 5720 Portage Road.
