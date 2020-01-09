The Milton Public Library is located at 430 E High St. To register for programs, call (608) 868-7462. For more information visit www.als.lib.wi.us/MPL/.
Upcoming programs include:
Young Entrepreneurs
On Friday, Jan. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. ages 9-12 will come up with something they can do or make that other people might be willing to pay for. They will create marketing materials and a simple business plan. Register to attend.
Kids Yoga with CI
Join CI Pediatric Therapy staff at the library for an interactive morning of fun yoga moves 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. No registration required. Ages 2-5.
Tech Talk: Gmail & Google Drive
Need some tech help? Join us for small group instruction 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. Each week will feature a different topic including smartphones, Microsoft Office, Facebook, Hoopla & Libby Library apps and more. Call the library to register.
Ongoing programs include:
Wednesdays
Storytime for ages 4 and younger 10:30-11 a.m. at the Milton Public Library.Includes stories, finger plays and rhymes. No registration required.
