JOHNSON CREEK — Senior Aiden Ciha dropped a 9-0 major decision in the 170-pound championship. Ciha’s second-place finish was the best of the day for the 12th-place Bluejays, which scored 70 points.
Jefferson won the invitational with three first-place finishers, two second-place finishers and 189.5 points.
Ciha lost to Horstmeyer twice in the tournament. He was pinned with 10 seconds left in the first period in his second match of the day. Elsewhere during the tournament, Ciha earned a third-period pin to begin his day and won decisions of 9-8 and 6-4.
Landin Reed finished in fourth place to reach the podium for the Jays. Reed earned three first-period pins before losing the last two matches of the day.
Reed was injured in the third period of his championship semifinal match against Jefferson 138-pounder Ethan Dieckman, who was the eventual champion in the weight class. Reed pinned Gavin Campnell in 27 seconds during his first match and pinned Waterloo wrestler Kyle Fugate in 29 seconds in his third match.
Junior Ryan Lund won his last three matches of the day to take fifth place in the heavyweight bracket. Lund earned three first-period pins. Lund's quickest pin was a 45-second pin against Marshall 285-pounder Mitchell Gomez.
Jacob Moody won three of his five matches in the 160-pound weight class. Moody earned a 7-6 decision against Cooper Johnston of Cuba City and pinned Waterloo 160-pounder Dantae Reyna in 32 seconds. In the 7th-place match, Moody pinned Johnson Creek 160-pounder Howie Olszewski in 1:21.
Cambridge will visit Deerfield for a wrestling dual on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
