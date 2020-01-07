The Wisconsin Prep Hockey Girls Game of the Week did not disappoint as the Fury defeated Fond du Lac Warbirds, 3-1, Saturday, Jan. 4, in Janesville.
Down 1-0, Haley Knauf was denied a goal as she hit a slapshot from the blueline into the net but the score remained 1-0 Warbirds at the end of the first. The Fury outshot the Warbirds, 12-5, in the first period.
Anika Einbeck got the Fury on the scoreboard after Alyssa Knauf broke up a Warbird run and turned the puck back to Fury’s possession. Anika took the puck, skated around Warbirds players and put the puck away. The second period ended at 1-1.
The Fury did not let up on the pressure in the third period. Claudia Boehlke scored what would be the game winning goal, assisted by Alyssa Knauf. Six minutes later, Olivia Combs lit the lamp, assisted by Sara Loerke and Anna Malone. With 2:59 remaining in the game, the Fury was charged with a penalty. The Warbirds took a time out. With 6 on 4, the Fury successfully killed the penalty and won the game 3-1.
Olivia Cronin once again was strong in net, stopping 18 shots she faced. The Fury totaled 33 shots on Warbirds’ goaltender.
Next up for the Fury (9-4, 4-0) is a conference game Thursday, Jan. 9, versus the Cap City Cougars at 7:00 pm. The Fury and Cap City Cougars are currently the only undefeated teams in the Badger Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.