Milton Arts & Crafts on the Lawn will be held Sunday in conjunction with the Milton Area Chamber of Commerce Chicken BBQ and The Gathering Place’s Concert in the Park.
The Milton House grounds will showcase the work of more than 80 artisans, crafters, up-cyclers and nonprofits. The arts and crafts fair starts at 9 a.m.
The chicken BBQ starts at 10 a.m. in Goodrich Park.
Music by the Back40 Band, sponsored by The Gathering Place, will be 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
An ice cream social, supported by Culver’s, will feature their custard as well as homemade cookies and brownies from Milton Historical Society members. The sundae bar will be set up 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. inside the Milton House.
Who will get a pie in the face? That question will be answered at 2 p.m. Candidates include Mike Pierce (Milton school district), Mayor Anissa Welch, Police Chief Scott Marquardt, Library Director Ashlee Kunkel, MACC Executive Director Dani Stivarius and Fire Inspector Bob Kessenich. Vote for a minimum of $1 at the Milton House or Dave’s Ace Hardware. Proceeds will go toward replacing the defunct Milton House boiler and exhibit updates.
A raffle will be set up in the Milton House lobby. Each craft vendor supplies an item for the raffle. Tickets are available for purchase inside the Milton House. The drawing will take place at 3:30 p.m.
Also on Sunday, the Milton Lions Club will host a car show 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.