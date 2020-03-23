Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Matthew Willison of Sun Prairie, WI, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice in December 2019.
FAYETTE, IA (03/20/2020)-- Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce Navita Sharma of Sun Prairie, WI, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin in October 2019.
