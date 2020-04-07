With people are unable to gather in churches, Milton pastors have been turning to Facebook.
Here, they and others in the church, offer Sunday worship, daily devotions, prayers and hymns of praise.
While some wearing priestly vestments maintain traditional worship in church, others are taking a more casual approach from their home. From time to time, a dog, a cat – even a bird might appear.
Father David Wanish made his Facebook Live debut with the March 21 Mass at St. Mary.
Business Administrator Vicki Kersten starts the recording, then leaves the room. When asked to describe what that is like, Wanish replied, “I feel lonely. I miss all the people.”
He imagines them watching the video.
“In the Spirit, we’re united and that’s important especially when we celebrate communion because we believe that as the loaf of bread is one, so we are one,” he said. “We have a prayer we use at that time, A Prayer of Spiritual Communion, and we all pray it together.
“We remember to pray for people who are really in need, those who are sick. With this crisis, it really raises awareness of need to interceded, to ask for God’s help for those who are sick, for health care workers, for people who are unemployed and for others who are rattled or unsettled because everything is just different.”
Many parts of the Mass are the same as if there were no Safer at Home order from the governor. Wanish wears a vestment and there are linens on the altar.
Wanish also serves St. Joseph in Edgerton.
Holy Week continues with Holy Thursday and Good Friday Services at St. Joseph in Edgerton, which also has a Facebook page. The weekends with the Easter Vigil held at St. Mary on Saturday, and Easter Sunday Mass at St. Mary, Milton. Hope
“We are united as God’s people. We are one in the body of Christ. We sometimes talk about the communion of saints. This applies to my own parish but I think it’s shared by all Christians. We understand that we are the church and that we are spiritually united. In a time like this that’s tested a little bit because we can’t physically gather. Nonetheless it is an absolute reality and the Lord is with us at all times.”
The church building continues to be open for prayer seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A message on Facebook says: “Remember that no more than nine people can be in the building at the same time, and keep at least 6 feet distance.”
In-person services at Hope Lutheran were canceled starting March 15.
Pastor Collette Gould shares YouTube videos on Facebook. While she used the technology years before, she said this has been a first for Hope Lutheran.
She records video using her smartphone, uploads the video and posts a link on Facebook.
“I don’t edit,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll start over.”
She’s been pushing herself not to do that and prefers recording in her home.
“Maybe it’s because the church really isn’t the church without people,” she said. “The church, when nobody is in it, is a building.”
In the comfort of her living room, she faces new challenges.
“You don’t have anyone making eye contact with you. You’re not getting any kind of feedback. A lot of times when I’m preaching, there’s people nodding heads. As a speaker, you rely on that, in a way to kind of keep you on task and to keep you going because there’s a connection. It changes significantly when you’re connection is with your smartphone and you’re attempting to make a human connection with people across the technological divide, so to speak.
“I have found that to be a tough one because I’m really a people person,” she said.
Yet, she said the governor’s Safer at Home order opened up new possibilities.
Aside from perhaps younger church members, she said, “Nobody’s wanted to go there. Now we’re being forced to go there, in the midst of the challenge, embracing the opportunity.”
Gould said the church will likely continue to use social media after the pandemic to reach young people at college and older members unable to come to church.
Ultimately, she said, “I think it’s still a great time to be the church. It just looks different.”
First Congregational
The popularity of the First Congregational Church Facebook page has been growing since the church started livestreaming March 15.
Pastor David Peterson gets help from his wife Cheryl setting up the recording in their home.
“Cheryl takes a lot of time setting up the area where we record, getting lighting set, and then assures the camera is aimed right,” said Peterson.
While videoing, it’s not uncommon for their cats to appear. Peterson said Randy and Lucy they like to be attended to.
Since March 18, the church has added a Wednesday evening session to stay in touch with church members. On Fridays there are prayer sessions.
“I try to make it personal without publicly revealing names of those we are praying for,” said Pastor Peterson.
Peterson has found a byproduct of social isolation is that many members are eager and trying to stay connected and to keep their faith alive and thriving.
“When we look back, as a church and a nation, he said, “I think there will be witness to a surge in our Christian faith because of the COVID-19 experience. People are lonely, confused, challenged and looking for a connection and a way to worship and maintain relationship with God.”
