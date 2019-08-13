Cassandra Cropp, of Brooklyn, and Paul Magnuson, a graduate of Mount Horeb High School, have announced their engagement. The couple plans to be married on Sept. 7.
The daughter of Jim and Barb Cropp, Cassandra is a 2011 graduate of Milton High School and a 2016 graduate of UW-Madison. She works at Four Lakes Veterinary Clinic in Madison.
The son of Tom and Penny Magnuson, Paul graduated from high school in 2008.
The wedding will be held at Century Barn in Mount Horeb.
