The Rock County Human Services Department is committed to ongoing service delivery while working to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure to clients and citizens.
The Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) workers continue to be available by phone, taking calls to assist our frail elders and adults with physical and developmental disabilities. Adult Protective Services staff continue to respond to concerns regarding vulnerable adults. If you have needs from the ADRC or Adult Protective Services, call 608-741-3600 and an Information & Assistance worker will assist you.
Economic Support Services/Southern Consortium Call Center continues to operate to facilitate eligibility determination and ongoing access to benefits including Foodshare, Medicaid and Child Care assistance. The Southern Consortium call center can be reached by calling: 1-888-794-5780 or online at access.wi.gov
Rock County Crisis Services continues to be available 24 hours a day to respond to emergency mental health needs in Rock County. Crisis Intervention is working daily with community partners to coordinate services within current public health guidelines related to social distancing practices, while prioritizing clients’ behavioral health needs. Rock County Crisis can be reached at 608-757-5025.
Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinics at Franklin Street and Court Street remain open for treatment services but when possible, staff are providing services and supports via phone to reduce in-person contact.
Community-based Behavioral Health Services including Comprehensive Community Services and the Community Support Program continue to operate to provide treatment, medication management and psychosocial support to clients. Individualized modifications to service plans are being made as appropriate and contact with clients is occurring via phone vs. in-person when possible to reduce unnecessary instances of person-to-person contact.
Child Protective Services continues to assess and respond to calls related to child abuse and neglect and deliver essential services and supports to children and families. Likewise, Youth Justice and Children’s Long Term Support are providing essential services to children, youth and families while taking steps to limit in-person contact when possible.
