Thursday, Sept. 19
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., pajama party theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Friday, Sept. 20
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with sensory play and art projects
Saturday, Sept. 21
McFarland car show, American Legion Post 534, 4911 Burma Road, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., food and refreshments available
Library carnival, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., literary family carnival with games and crafts, no registration required
Friends used book sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., used books, CDs and DVDs, featuring Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers books, proceeds benefit library
Friends apple pie sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, while supplies last, support Friends of the McFarland Library during the Family Festival, stop in for slices, whole pies and hot beverages
Sunday, Sept. 22
Friends used book bag sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, noon to 3 p.m., used books, CDs and DVDs, fill a grocery bag with items and donate item of choice, proceeds benefit library
Friends apple pie sale, E.D. Locke Public Library, while supplies last, support Friends of the McFarland Library during the Family Festival, stop in for slices, whole pies and hot beverages
Monday, Sept. 23
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book discussion and activity
Author visit: Gavin Schmitt, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., author will discuss book “Murder Capital: Madison, Wisconsin – The Mafia Under Siege”
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime, no registration required, free
Thursday, Sept. 26
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Friday, Sept. 27
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome
Teens after hours: candy sushi, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-6:30 p.m., open to grades 6-12, registration appreciated at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Saturday, Sept. 28
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a marble run, grades 1-5
Monday, Sept. 30
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Bluegrass: A History of an American Art Form, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., country music historian Bill Malone will discuss sociological and cultural influences that formed genre
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., “Behind Her Eyes” by Sarah Pinborough
Thursday, Oct. 3
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Visiting the Beyond presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 4
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Oct. 5
Ingra Witscher: Around the Farm Table, E.D. Locke Public Library, 11 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 7
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., students grades 6-12 to assist with planning and provide input, can collect volunteer hours
Badger Talk – McFarland: “We Gotta Get Out of This Place,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Vietnam veteran and author Doug Bradley will talk about book and Vietnam discoveries
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Family cooking night, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., create pizza and get young children involved with food-making process, registration available on website one month prior to program
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2 p.m., “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas
Thursday, Oct. 10
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Monday, Oct. 14
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Teen advisory board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 15
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Oct. 16
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
{p class=”BodyA”}Adult craft club: pumpkin painting, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Halloween theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Friday, Oct. 18
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Oct. 19
Caregivers bootcamp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Monday, Oct. 21
{p class=”BodyA”}Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Oct. 23
{p class=”BodyA”}Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
