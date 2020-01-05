US Army veterans who gather for reunions each year are looking to contact Roger Drought, who they say served with them in the early 1960s in Germany. Members of the VII Corps Long Range Recon Company Airborne organized a group several years ago and hold yearly reunions with the 75th Ranger Regiment.
One of the reunion organizers, Gene Kauffman asks if you have information about Roger Drought and how he may be contacted, email him at genekauffman@gmail.com or call (239) 671-0837.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.