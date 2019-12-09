The Milton boys hockey team found equalizing goals in both games last week, but ended up falling in both contests.
The Red Hawks were first defeated by Monona Grove, 3-1, in a Badger South Conference opener Thursday, Dec. 5, in Monona Grove. Two days later the Red Hawks were bested by Sauk Prairie, 4-2, in a non-conference home bout at the Mandt Center in Stoughton.
Sauk Prairie (4-0) scored the first goal of the game with 1 minute, 29 seconds remaining in the first period and upped its advantage to 2-0 with an early second-period goal.
The Red Hawks (1-4, 0-1) cut the lead in half with 53 seconds remaining in the second with a goal from junior defenseman Luke Hessenauer. Junior Austen Sartell and Landon Swenson were both credited with assists on the score.
“That was a grinder goal right there by our whole unit,” Milton head coach Steve Zartman said. “Our third line was out with less than a minute to go in the period, they were all fresh and executed our forecheck to perfection.
“That late goal had us fired up and the kids knew we could skate with them. We played a really solid third and really picked up the pace of play.”
With 14:21 left in the final period, Milton equalized thanks to a goal from sophomore Gannon Kligora. Junior Kyle Dehnert recorded an assist on the play.
Sauk Prairie broke the tie with 10:28 to play with a goal from Nick Mast. Mast got another score to put the game away with 3:09 remaining in the game.
“We were still in position to tie things up, but that weak clearing attempt shut down any hopes we had,” Zartman said. “Just need to do a better job of clearing the puck.”
Senior goalie Luke Grote was key in helping the Red Hawks keep up with the Eagles, who went into the game outscoring opponents, 26-2. Grote collected 15 saves each period for a grand total of 45.
Monona Grove 3, Milton 1
Similar to the Sauk Prairie game, Monona Grove (2-1, 1-0) took the lead early, but Milton had a response. The Silver Eagles went up 1-0 with just over five minutes remaining in the first period, but the Red Hawks tied the game in the second period with a score from freshman Leo Studier with 7:59 left until the third.
“Nothing pretty about it, Leo slid it past a sprawled out goaltender, but that’s a goal he’ll always remember,” Zartman said.
The goal was Studier’s first of his high school career.
“It’s always great to see the excitement on a kid’s face when they get back to the bench after their first high school goal,” Zartman said.
The Red Hawks went into the final period still knotted at 1-1, but the Silver Eagles broke the tie with a 11:56 goal and added another with just under a minute left for good measure.
“We’ve put ourselves in a position to win in just about every game, we need to find a way to get over that hump,” Zartman said.
Milton took on Madison Edgewood (1-2, 1-0) in a Badger South Conference game Tuesday, Dec. 10, but results were not available by publication time. The Red Hawks will take on rival Stoughton in a conference matchup Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Mandt Center in Stoughton at 7:15 p.m.
