This week is going to be a scorcher and the place to be to beat the heat is the Hicklin Studio Theater for Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit directed by Bruce Cohen which runs July 16 – 19 at 7:30 p.m. and July 20 – 21 at 2 p.m. in the Hicklin Studio Theatre. This award-winning comedy debuted on London’s West End in 1941, and continues to reach audiences with its entertaining and comedic look at marriage even after the death do us part. Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office M-F from 8:30 am – 3:00 pm or you may purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu
In Blithe Spirit novelist Charles Condomine is researching his next book that delves into the occult, so he plans a small dinner party and invites Madame Arcatti to conjure a séance. To everyone’s surprise the séance brings back Charles’ ex-wife Elvira which doesn’t go over very well with his current wife Ruth who initially is unable to see the ghost of Elvira. More hilarity ensues as Charles and Ruth adjust to life with Elvira.
The cast includes: Lance Schroeder as Edie, Samantha Pinchard as Ruth, Sam Bochat as Charles, Nico Rojas as Dr. Bradman, Kelsey Pacetti as Mrs. Bradman, Alexa Farrell as Madame Arcati and Jamie Love as Elvira. All are students at UW-Whitewater studying Theatre Arts. Bruce Cohen is directing this Noel Coward classic with the aid of Abby Smith-Lezama as stage manager, Eric Appleton as scenic designer, Tracey Lyons as costume designer, Alexa Farrell as assistant costume designer, Samuel Hess as lighting designer and Collin Grice as hair and make-up designer. The play offers some unique challenges for our designers such as Elvira’s ghostly appearance and objects that move about without a humans touch.
Join us for this spirited comedy running July 16-19 at 7:30 p.m. or July 20-21 at 2 p.m. in the Hicklin Studio Theatre. Ticket prices with all fees included are: Adult $16.50, Over 65 $14.50, Under 18 $11 and UW-W Students $6. Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or visiting the Greenhill Center of the Arts Box Office Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. or you may purchase online at http://tickets.uww.edu
