The Milton School District will have a new director of business services on Nov. 11.
The hiring of Carey Bradley was approved by the school board on Monday. Bradley attended the meeting and was introduced to those present at the high school.
After the meeting, she told the Milton Courier she was familiar with the Milton School District, having previously worked as the business administrator in the Delavan-Darien School District and having lived in Janesville. Bradley said Milton has had a solid history of business managers.
“We’re really excited to get the position filled,” said interim Superintendent Rich Dahman told Adams Publishing Group.
“We’ve been short staffed here in our district office for a time, and we’re excited to add her (Bradley) to our team and get started.”
Bradley will earn a prorated $76,488.55 for the remainder of the school year, according to documents included with the school board agenda. The two-year contract pays Bradley $120,000 in 2020-21. Her contract ends June 30, 2021.
She worked in the Richland Center School District from 2000-06 and the Delavan-Darien School District from 2006-14. She has worked with the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction since.
Bradley will provide leadership and guidance in the areas of school finance, transportation, building and grounds, purchasing, insurance, payroll and nutrition.
“I’m looking forward to working with the current team,” she said.
Dahman said her past experience as a business manager and in schools and her ability to communicate complicated topics made her the right choice.
“In that position, there’s really a need for attention to detail and understanding the process of running the finances of a school district, and there’s also a need for the ability to work well with other people, ability to explain and present to the public on the complex issue of school finance in a way that’s easy to understand,” he said.
“I think she has a strong grasp in both of those areas.”
The position has been empty since former Business Services Director Mary Ellen Van Valin retired in March.
With the resignation of the director of administrative operations in June, the school district had no one with a school business administrator license. Since late June, Baird has been providing consulting services to the business services department.
The school board decided in August to fill the director of business services position and not fill the director of administrative operations position.
There were 11 applicants for the job. The first round of interviews was Oct. 16. Two finalists, including Bradley, had phone interviews Oct. 21, Dahman said.
Bradley will work with Baird for a few days to help get her “up to speed,” he said.
While Baird has been helpful, Dahman said hiring a business services director has been a focus since he began with the district.
“It’s clearly a position that needed to be filled,” Dahman said. “Getting Carey up and running is really going to allow us to continue moving forward as a school district,” he said.
Rebecca Kanable contributed to this article.
