Matt Kleinschmidt is the newest associate principal at Milton High School.
He started his career as high school science teacher for 12 years. He then became assistant principal at Fruzen Intermediate School in Beloit for a year before becoming principal there for three years.
Kleinschmidt holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadfield Science Education and Master’s Degree in Education and Professional Development from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and an administrative license from Concordia University.
He, daughter live in Beloit.
Kleinschmidt replaces Randy Bartels and joins Associate Principal Tara Huber, who started at MHS in the special education department in 2003.
