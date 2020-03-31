Business was good at Café 26.
The Milton-based restaurant opened in November at 740 E St. Mary St. after it was gutted and remodeled by owners Kiki Ademi and Benny Ademi.
“We had a great business when we opened and it continued,” Kiki said. “Of course you get that first craziness — people want to try it out, check it out.”
But, with talks of a potential pandemic, Kiki said business started to decline gradually about a month ago.
So much, Café 26 was forced to shut down.
“It’s so heart wrenching to see it close,” Kiki said. “What do you do as a business owner? You put in your life’s savings and you hope for the best. Thank God it took off. You’re employing 15 to 20 people and then employ one waitress and one cook for two weeks.”
Kiki tried to keep the business afloat, offering carry out and even opening up a drive through, but business was still too slow to stay open.
Kiki and Benny also own two restaurants in Whitewater —they too are closed because of COVID-19.
They are not the only restaurants forced to take those actions.
On Monday, March 30, Natalie’s Parkview Café — located at 315 Parkview Dr. in Milton — also announced its closing with a Facebook post.
Some local restaurants have remained open, but with the March 17 state order closing restaurants, expect for takeout, business has struggled.
Mike Jacobson, owner of Jake’s Junction Pub, said sales have dropped by 75 percent in the recent weeks.
Junction Pub has been forced to move closing time from 2 a.m. to 7 p.m. The bar and grill — located at 130 Merchant Row in Milton — is still offering take out, but with the reduced hours, Jacobson has had to reduce employee numbers.
“On Friday night I would have seven people work, now I have three,” Jacobson said. “It’s definitely different.”
Jacobson also owns Lucy’s Hideaway, which is located at 5847 County Hwy N in Milton, but due to its location, was forced to close down like Café 26 and Natalie’s Parkview Café.
While some places like Jake’s Junction Pub have reduced hours, others have cut back on the days they are open.
Milton Family Restaurant at 541 Vernal Ave is only open Fridays 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
Kligs Union Depot at 231 Front St. in Milton is only open on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s just hard to adjust to the different style of business,” said Kligs owner Chad Kligora. “We’re pretty much dominantly a dine-in kind of place. To shift your business to all to-go has been a learning curve.
“We haven’t made money, but doing those two days have offered me enough money to pay the bills.
“What we’ve been trying to do is to keep our head above water until it turns back around.”
Cleanness is a top priority for Kligs, but even more so as of late.
“In the food service business you’re always aware of the stuff, cleanness and everything,” Kligora said. “Now it’s every time you touch the doorknob. You don’t want to be responsible for getting anyone sick and plus protecting ourselves.”
A heightened sense of cleanliness has been the biggest challenge for Mike’s Mr. Pizza, located on 16 Front St. in Milton.
“Right now it’s business usual, the only thing we’re doing differently is that we’re going above and beyond for any health code regulations,” owner Mike Steinhoff said. “We’re doing our part by sanitizing, wiping surfaces down, maximizing our hand washing.”
In the tough times, owners have noticed the community stepping up to help local businesses.
“The town has really stepped up and really supported a lot of local businesses I feel,” Jacobson said. “We can see it here.”
“It’s very heartwarming to see local people supporting their local businesses, because you don’t want to see them go away,” Steinhoff said.
“I’m actually astonished by the amount of people, family, friends, loyal customers and other people in the community who have supported us,” Kligora said. “Someone last week anonymously through the chamber of commerce bought $600 worth of gift certificates.”
Still, some owners know they’ll need the communities continued support when places begin to reopen or when hours begin to go back to normal.
“If we do reopen, I hope we get the city and surrounding cities to support us and not go to chains,” Kiki said. “This is either going to make us or break us, like everyone else. I really do hope the city supports us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.