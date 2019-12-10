Death notice Wayne G. Bleiler Brooke Ostema Brooke Ostema Author email 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Wayne G. Bleiler Wayle G. Bleiler, 82, died Nov. 29, 2019, in Milton, Wis. A funeral service is not planned. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Brooke Ostema Author email Follow Brooke Ostema Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Search Latest News What goes on highway site should make Cambridge proud Death notice Martha Ruth McKnight Enlow Death notice Wayne G. Bleiler Policy changes to address additional pay Thank you for supporting Cambridge tree lighting Drive sober or get pulled over Marshall wins battle of Cardinals Lodi School District exceeds expectations in report card Classified Ads Keck Holiday Savings Fairhaven RN?LPN Market swings making Keck Furniture Helping Hand Epic Plumber Sprinkler Fitter UW Arlington Ag Research Station Police Clerk III Bulletin Featured Weekly Print Ads Tom's Painting Keck Furniture Holiday Savings Handy Appliance Check your Oven Now Van Galder Chicago is easy 2020 Van Galder Tour & Travel Kicks Unlimited Winter Special Holiday Tunes in teh Terminal Van Galder Go Anywhere! Handy Appliance Gift for that Special Someone Kickin Birthday Parties Slumberland Watertown Holiday Tunes Guys on Ice Sun Prairie Historical Museum Van Galder One-Day Getaways Keck Furniture Help Hand Clasen Quality Chocolate Bulletin Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPriests request permit to demolish San Damiano homeLicense approved for new ice arena restaurantThe mansion at 1006 W. Madison Ave.Meijer items, SPASD annexation on agendaWho was the other finalist for the director of business services position?Evoke launches as community studio spaceWhat an emotional season and gameAbbot says San Damiano property not for saleHesse remembers time in VietnamWaunakee EMS considers closing station for public use Images Videos CommentedNorskies hold on for Level 4 win, will play for state title (2)Dane County Board OK's 2020 budget (1)Questioning village action on fire and EMS (1)Gunman accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend in Green Bay (1)Trauma lingers as Catholic clergy abuse allegations continue (1)Demons' Haak named All-Trailways Small both ways (1)DeForest's Hanson performed with Ripon College's Symphonic Wind Ensemble (1)After 40 years, Marshall’s Jeff Looze calls it a career (1)Michael Roy Krutsch (1)What an emotional season and game (1) Community Calendar Browse Today's events Submit Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.