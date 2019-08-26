The School District of Milton is looking to add two positions: a director of business services and a communications and community outreach coordinator. The director of administrative operations position added in August 2018 will not be filled.
Interim Superintendent Rich Dahman presented the district’s organizational changes Monday to the Human Resources Committee then later to the school board. Both meetings took place at the high school.
A draft job description states the director of business services would provide leadership and guidance in the areas of school finance, transportation, building and grounds, purchasing, insurance, payroll and nutrition.
Dahman said having a director of business services is typical for a district Milton’s size.
With the resignation of the director of administrative operations in June and the retirement of the director of business services in March, the school district had no one with a school business administrator license. Since late June, Baird has been providing consulting services to the business services department.
At the school board meeting, Diane Pertzborn of Baird said the $30,000 approved by the school board in May should last potentially into early November – through setting the levy limit. Onsite support from Baird costs the district $850 per day ($100 less than first estimated), plus $50 per hour for offsite support via phone or online and $50 per hour to attend meetings after 6 p.m.
Baird has been helping out two days a week and Dahman noted, as HR committee chair Tom Westrick did, that others in the school district have been filling in in other areas to help with business services and communications.
“That’s definitely not a sustainable model,” Dahman commented.
Looking at the draft job descriptions, HR Director Chris Tukiendorf said the director of business services job description in the school board meeting packet was the job description of Mary Ellen Van Valin but with some tweaks.
He said the draft communications job description was the job description that Jerry Schuetz had before he became director of administrative operations. Schuetz stepped down from his position as city administrator in August 2014 to take on the newly created communications supervisor position. In July 2018, his title changed to director of school safety and communications.
According to the draft job description, the communications and community outreach coordinator provides guidance in the areas of communications, school safety and community engagement. Added to that description is supervision of the Milton Recreation program, which is a community program.
Westrick said the move to have a director of business services and not a director of administrative operations goes back to a more traditional organization.
“That doesn’t mean what we had done last year was not right,” he said. “We had individuals that had certain skillsets that were able to do that. I don’t want people to get the idea that what we did last year was wrong because in my mind it was not.”
HR committee member Mike Pierce said, “It’s important to have a very experienced person come in.”
Tukiendorf said, “We could say experience preferred.”
He said he planned to meet with Dahman and further discuss the job descriptions. After giving board members about a week to look at them, he said the jobs could be posted Sept. 5.
Within the HR committee, there was debate whether the school board should vote on the district office organization/staffing.
Pierce said, “I like the idea of voting.”
Westrick said, “It’s good to have the board’s approval, but it’s basically the job of the superintendent.”
To vote on the district office organization/staffing, he said “that’s a step toward micro management.”
Committee member Diamond McKenna, who arrived toward the end of the meeting, agreed.
Tukiendorf said jobs will be posted for four weeks.
Responding to Pierce, who asked about salaries, Tukiendorf said the communications coordinator position, a 1-year contract, could be in $66,000-$68,000 range, while director of business services would be a 2-year contract for about $125,000.
Once the positions are filled, contracts will come to the school board for approval.
