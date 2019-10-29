Salon 1897, 230 Merchant Row, opened in September. Hairstylist and owner Kelly Whitney said she has been involved in the industry for 17 years and enjoys her work.
The salon offers a full array of services, including haircuts, color, updos, chemical straightening, facial waxing and spray tan.
“I love to make people feel beautiful. When a person is wearing a hairstyle they love, their confidence shines through,” Whitney said.
A 2002 graduate of Milton High School, Whitney attended Madison Cosmetology College, graduating in 2003. She enjoys working with Redken products, describing learning about the line as “a passion.”
“My favorite places to learn at are the Redkin Exchange in New York City and the Redken Symposium in Las Vegas,” she said. “We follow the Redken way of ‘learn, earn, live best’ philosophy,” she added.
A licensed cosmetologist and barber in the state of Wisconsin, Whitney said she is certified in using Redken, Keratin Complex and Norvell Spray Tan products.
In her salon, she uses Redken products and Norvell Spray Tan, she said.
While in high school, Whitney said she dreamed of having a job that would allow her to impact others.
Said Whitney: “A hairstylist gets to do so much more than just hair. They make a difference in people’s lives and in their community.
“I have a family in Milton with kids in the Milton school district. I love being active in the community as a family and as a business owner.”
Whitney said the salon is open by appointment only, but typically, those hours are: Monday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
While Whitney is currently the salon’s only stylist, she said she has two salon chairs available to rent and a room that can be rented by a massage therapist or esthetician.
To make an appointment, go to the salon’s booking website: http://kellywhitney.glossgenius.com, or contact Whitney through Facebook and Instagram@salon1897.
