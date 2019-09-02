NAMI Rock County, the local organization of the National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer its fall Family to Family Education Program beginning Monday, Sept. 23.
The free 12 session education program for family, partners, friends and significant others of adults living with mental illness will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, 1000 Mineral Point Ave., Janesville.
The course is designed to help family members understand and support their loved ones while maintaining their own well-being, according to the news release. The course includes information on schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression and other mental health conditions. The program is taught by trained teachers who know what it is like to have a loved one living with mental illness.
Call NAMI Rock County at 608-743-9828 or email to suecruz@charter.net or diane.namirockcty@gmail.com.
