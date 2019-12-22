The 2019 calendar year for the Milton School District was full of challenges and changes.
The year began with a board member questioning a $10,500 stipend to Superintendent Tim Schigur, a $10,000 stipend to Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz and a $10,000 stipend to an IT staff member.
Investigations, potential legal claims and resignations followed. In the midst of that, voters approved a $59.9 million referendum, which was the district’s third capital referendum attempt. Voters voted against facilities referendums in November 2016 and 2017.
Here is an abbreviated timeline of what happened in 2019.
February
School board member Brian Kvapil requests an emergency school board meeting.
Shana Lewis, the board's legal counsel, emails Kvapil: "…there will not be a sufficient number of board members available to constitute a quorum for either of the dates/times contained within your request."
Kvapil speaks to media and shares information via his School District — Milton Transparency Project Facebook page. He says three bonuses or stipends totaling $30,500 were not in the 2018-19 budget.
At a school board meeting, President Tom Westrick says he made a mistake issuing “a one-time temporary cash market adjustment for the 2018-19 school year in the amount of $10,500 (to Superintendent Tim Schigur)” because school board policy states approval of the board is required for administrator pay or benefit adjustments.
March
Attorney Lori Lubinsky, a partner at Axley Law Firm in Madison, concludes Westrick, as he had said, violated board policy. She finds Kvapil violated the public records law by releasing documents to the media without providing notice to the subjects of the record. She finds neither violation was intentional.
Attorney of Milton School District Director of Administrative Operations Jerry Schuetz issues statement saying they are looking into potential legal claims related to the release of his personnel records.
“Right hand” no longer, director of business services retires early. Mary Ellen Van Valin says she learned in August 2018 she would be reporting to Schuetz, who began working for the district in 2014 as the communications director.
Factual findings of Lubinsky’s March 4 report show Van Valin provided Kvapil information about stipends.
Lubinsky states: “At its core, this entire situation can be explained by this conclusion: a breakdown in communication resulted in an incorrect assumption being made that then resulted in inaccurate characterizations of conduct on the part of district employees.”
Kvapil receives a cease and desist letter from Schuetz’s attorney.
April
Voters (53%) say yes to $59.9 million capital referendum.
Kvapil issues an apology for not following the public records law.
On Facebook Kvapil says he formally retracts any statement made that directly or indirectly suggests Schuetz received payments illegally or against board policy.
Lubinsky report recommends: Board consider detail with which it keeps minutes, contract amendments be made in written summary or redline format, district not insert electronic signatures on contracts until after board approves contracts, board consider adopting a policy and/or amending administrator contracts to address circumstances under which the district will pay out unused vacation that cannot be carried over into the next year, the board take a careful look at the circumstances under which employees receive additional compensation.
May
Top two school administrators resign. Schigur and Schuetz will resign effective June 30. New school board President Joe Martin reads a statement, emphasizing the resignations of Schigur and Schuetz “are completely voluntary.”
The contracts of both would have expired June 30, 2020. Martin in a statement said the board agreed to compensate them for some of the wages they are waiving for terminating their contracts one year early. And, he said the board agreed to pay a separate amount to compensate them for attorneys’ fees and other compensatory damages. Included in the agreement with Schigur: a payment of $148,500 as severance, $148,500 for compensatory damages and attorneys’ fees. Included in the agreement with Schuetz: $75,000 for severance, $75,000 for compensatory damages and fees, unused vacation at a per diem rate of $367, up to five all-purpose days at a rate of $100 per day. For Schuetz the board also waived any obligation to repay the district for payments made related to expenses incurred for his professional development and education.
A statement handed to the news media stated: “The resignation agreements address issues with respect to potential claims against the district regarding the illegal release of their employment records earlier this year.”
June
Baird is contracted to help with business oversight starting in July.
Schigur joins C.D. Smith Construction as director of educational markets.
July
Rich Dahman named interim superintendent.
August
Baker Tilly financial audit looking at stipends found use of 19 categories, though possibly excessive in number, is appropriate.
Schuetz joins Diamond Assets as inside sales manager.
October
Milton Referendum Projects Groundbreaking Ceremony takes place at Milton East Elementary.
November
Carey Bradley starts as director of business services.
Kari Klebba begins as communications and community outreach coordinator.
December
Dahman is picked as full-time school district superintendent.
One sentence is added to policies for employment of support staff and professional staff (employees other than support staff or the district administrator). That sentence is “Any additional compensation shall be included in the staffing report for board action.”
