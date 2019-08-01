Heavy rains last year led to flooding and water damage for many Monona residents, and the Monona Grove School District was no exception.
Water and flooding issues have been a problem in the past at Winnequah School, but prior to last year, there had been no serious issues in the past decade, MG Superintendent Dan Olson said.
“With the significant rain we had last fall, we had water seepage into our instrumental music room,” he said.
Students ended up using another nearby classroom for band lessons.
“This is a major, major problem. We’ve been doing testing all summer – actually starting last spring – to figure out what exactly the issue is, and the water table, we’ve determined, is actually above the floor level in the mechanical room and the band room,” Olson said.
There are a couple possible solutions, which will be detailed in the coming weeks.
“It’s been a complex problem,” Olson said. “We’ve had hydrologists and so on in to do the testing, we’ve had wells dug to monitor that. The good news is we believe we have a solution for it.”
Bidding for other remodeling projects financed through the November 2018 referendum will begin in the fall. Much of work will be performed in 2020.
Ground is expected to be broken spring for the new elementary school in Cottage Grove. It is expected to open in the fall of 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.