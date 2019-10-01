McFarland Senior Outreach Services
Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the McFarland municipal building and are available through Meals on Wheels Monday through Friday. Minimum suggested donation is $4. For more information or to make a reservation or cancellation, call 838-7117 by 10 a.m. the day before the meal.
Monday, Oct. 7 – Rustic tomato bean soup, dinner roll, broccoli, fruit cup, peanut butter cookie.Meatless option: veggie tomato bean soup.
Tuesday, Oct. 8 – Ham and potato casserole, California blend, banana, multigrain bread, chocolate cream pie. Meatless option: veggie and potato casserole.
Wednesday, Oct. 9 – Cabbage rolls in tomato sauce, brown rice, roasted carrots, dinner roll, cottage cheese, diced peaches. Meatless option: veggie wrap.
Thursday, Oct. 10 – Barbecue chicken breast, baked sweet potato, whole wheat bread, tropical fruit, white cake. Meatless option: veggie chicken in barbecue.
Friday, Oct. 11 – Chicken macaroni salad, green beans, glazed diced carrots, pears, apple sauce bar. Meatless option: mac and cheese.
