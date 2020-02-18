Jackie Studebaker of Milton enjoys shopping, but she really enjoys shopping when she has coupons or there’s sale – or both.
“I like the deals,” she said.
Like a solving a puzzle, Jackie matches coupons and store sales and gets many of her strategies from Facebook pages. (Search “coupons” on Facebook and there are Facebook pages you can follow.)
Studebaker looks for sales.
“I do better on sales than coupons,” she said.
On clearance, she found children’s body wash for 25 cents.
Two of Jackie’s favorite stores are Dollar General and Walgreens.
If a store has a reward card, she’ll get it to earn more savings. With the right card, buying groceries can earn her fuel rewards.
“Clipping” digital coupons from a store website, she’ll link savings to her card.
She’s measured her greatest success by the length of her receipt. Her biggest shopping spree is 13 feet.
“I get carried away,” she admits.
Who could pass up buying a pillow for less than a dollar?
And, her mom, Carol, said “It’s something she enjoys.”
It seems that’s where Jackie gets it from (her mom). They used to shop more together, now Carol said she can only go to about one store at a time.
So what does Jackie do with all the stuff she buys?
When she can’t use it herself, she gives it to people who can and when Carol helps at the food pantry, 36 Hilltop Drive, she brings items Jackie has purchased and loaded into her car.
Last Wednesday, they had a carful (part of the front seat, back seat and trunk) from a weekend of shopping. It’s the third carful they brought to the food pantry this year, but Jackie said really good sales aren’t always there.
“You got to get it while it’s there,” she said because sales slow down.
The donations she brought to the food pantry caught the attention of volunteer Deb Bentz, who thought others might be encouraged to donate by applying Jackie’s strategies.
Jackie and her partner Eric Walczak are big fans of the rebates at Menards. They use one rebate toward another. Sometimes the items they “buy” cost them nothing. Cat treats is one example.
“Watch for sales and deals and know the policies,” said Jackie, during an interview at the food pantry.
“Clip coupons,” said Walczak.
“Know the coupon policy,” said Jackie.
“If you see stuff cheap and you’re not going to use it, bring it here or somewhere,” she said. “Don’t forget your food pantry.”
Personal hygiene items, body wash, face wash and razors can be good and frequent finds.
Food pantry officer Kyla Wilson said those types of items are especially helpful. FoodShare Wisconsin helps low-income families and individuals to buy nutritious food. FoodShare cannot be used on nonfood items (pet foods, paper products, soaps, household supplies, grooming items, tooth paste,, etc.).
“We’ll be back soon because she’s like addicted to doing this,” said Walczak, adding that’s OK with him because it makes her happy.
Online, Walczak uses Rakuten when he shops to earn cash back. To purchase gasoline, he uses an app to pay and save money.
“If we can save a little bit here or there, it all adds up, then we can help other people or sometimes treat ourselves to something,” Walczak said.
Wilson said, “We appreciate it and many others will appreciate it, too.”
The food pantry accepts donations 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.