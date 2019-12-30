The Gathering Place is a nonprofit senior activity center at 715 Campus St. All ages may participate. A sample of the upcoming activities are listed below. Also see www.gatheringplacemilton.com. To register for programs, call 608-868-3500.
Hanger Snowflakes
Everyone has plastic hangers that clothes slip off of. Even though the Christmas Holidays are over there is a way to use those old hangers to help decorate your home for winter. The hangers are laid out in a star shape on the table, then zip tied all together. The result is a beautiful star. Deb Richey (our new Kitchen Manager) will be teaching a class on Monday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. There is a cost payable to the instructor. Deadline to sign up is Jan. 8 (868-3500).
Diamond Painting
Just in time for Valentine’s Day we will have Sherilyn Aures instructing us on how to make a heart shaped key ring out of diamonds! Diamond painting is an easy and enjoyable activity for crafters young and old. Based on the same concept as mosaics and paint-by-numbers, diamond painting uses tiny “diamond”-like facets to create colorful designs and patterns for finished designs that sparkle. This class will be on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 1:30 p.m. You need to sign up with the receptionist by Jan. 13 (868-3500). There is a cost payable to the instructor.
Mah Jong
Do you need to challenge your mind or are you looking for something to do in the afternoon? Join us on Monday and Wednesday afternoons at 12:30 p.m. to play the Chinese tile game of Mah Jong. All are welcome to sit in and learn or if you already know how to play you can jump right in!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.